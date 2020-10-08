“The best” is a remarkably fluid concept. Debates rage in all corners of art and popular culture. What constitutes the best movie in a given year? Or TV show, or song?

So when someone tells you they’re going to give you a list of the “very best” bicep exercises, we understand your skepticism. We know you may look at the following choices by our selected panel of training experts with a raised eyebrow like you’re The Rock staring down some no good yellow-bellied heel in the squared circle.

Is the standing barbell curl really the best move to put on some biceps mass? Does a preacher curl trump an incline dumbbell curl for the No. 1 peak builder? And when it comes to biceps isolation, how irked will you be that it’s a machine versus a free-weight exercise? (Let’s not even mention yet the controversial “top strength” entry.)

Everyone will have their go-to biceps move, and that’s just fine. We encourage such debate—as long as you don’t miss the main point. That is, this list as a whole constitutes a kick-ass collection of proven, dependable bicep exercises. Hate on a few if you must, but we think together they could make for the best biceps workout you’ve ever done.

Odds are that you’re already doing most of these (at least we hope you are). Our main hope is that this list shows you some moves you may not have been aware of and can incorporate into your arm day regimen, and get the peaks you’ve been looking for.