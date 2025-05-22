Those who think that men’s physique competitors skip leg day should take a look at the two-time Mr Olympia winner, Ryan Terry. With colossal quads and seriously honed hamstrings, the iconic British bodybuilder is a great ambassador for the sport, and with ambitions of slaying the competition for a third year in a row, Terry is back in his gym and building himself even better for the industry’s biggest showdown in Las Vegas later this year. Fortunately, Ryan Terry’s leg workout is available for you to try for yourself.

“It’s good to be back,” wrote Ryan Terry, demonstrating a legendary leg workout for his 2.6 million Instagram followers. “Time to work.”

Ryan Terry’s Epic Leg Workout

Leg Extension

Warmup: 1 Set, 20 Reps

Working: 3 Sets, 10-12 Reps

Leg Press

Feeler: 1 Set, 15 Reps

Working: 3 Sets, 10-12 Reps

Max: 1 Set, 6-8 Reps

Stiff-Leg Deadlift

4 Sets, 10-12 Reps

Hack Squat (Ascending sets)

4 Sets, 10-12 Reps

Lying Hamstring Curl

4 Sets, 10-12 Reps

The Finisher

Back Squat superset with Sandbag Squats

4 Setss, 15 Reps each

Ryan Terry’s Leg Workout Breakdown

This is a heavy workout designed to build some mega leg mass, so get ready for a true test of character here. Beginning with leg extensions, Terry eases into this epic session with a warmup set before his three heavy working sets. Unless otherwise stated, aim for failure, or close to failure with each exercise here. The leg extension is arguably the best move for isolating the quads without recruiting other muscles.

Next up is the leg press, starting with a feeler set to figure out the kind of weight that your body might be capable of pressing on a given day. Go heavy on those working sets and you’ll not only crush your quads and adductors, but your glutes will see gains too. Foot placement is key here so to achieve the best range of motion, be more like Terry and position the feet near the bottom of the plate, with toes ever so slightly outwards.

“Focusing on stretch and full contraction,” advises the champ ahead of the stiff legged deadlift, a variation that takes the load off the quads and onto the hamstring because the starting position sees the hips higher than the shins, which is the opposite of the regular deadlift. Not only will you hammer those hamstrings and glutes, but the core will also be engaged to keep you stable.

Terry turns to the hack squat next, a movement that requires full use of the leg, including the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, along with the core. Unlike the other movements, Terry uses ascending weights here, no doubt to exhaust his quads to the max. This is the perfect exercise to do this, because the upright position of the hack squat machine means that the quads are prioritized for the pump. Be sure to make this method a staple if you want to add some serious mass to your upper legs.

Ryan Terry didn’t develop those enviable hamstrings by hiding behind his board shorts. The back-to-back Olympia champ has legs that can compete in multiple divisions, and one of the secrets of his success is the lying hamstring curl. To replicate Terry’s terrific form, make sure to isolate the hamstrings as much as possible by keeping the pelvis and spine in a fixed position. Also, don’t be tempted to pull yourself forward with your arms, or arch your back.

“Rest pause for the final three reps of each set,” instructs the dream gym partner. In other words, chase failure further by taking mini rests if required as you near completion on each set.

To make his last set the best set, Terry opts for an all-out superset to round out this leg session. He combines the back squat with sandbag squats to send his legs into submission, working practically every muscle in his leg including the quads, hamstrings, adductors, hip flexors, glutes, and of course; his core. No doubt, every movement in this session serves a single mission: to build huge, competition-worthy legs.

To get the most out of this workout, concentrate on precision, purpose, and a relentless drive toward failure.

