Those who seek to improve their physique know that wider shoulders are a must if you want to cast a more imposing shadow. Fortunately, Phil Heath, has a ‘Gift’ for those who want to learn how he built himself broad enough to win seven Mr. Olympia titles, so you can try it too.

“You can actually create an illusion of width to your physique just by training these areas consistently and with proper technique,” explained the bodybuilding icon in an informative Instagram post on August 28, 2024, illustrating that adding mass to the deltoids will greatly highlight the shoulders. “Training delts has always been fun for me,” he shares. “I believe in targeting each part of the deltoids as they truly create a 3-dimensional look.”

Phil Heath’s Giant Set Workout for Wider Shoulders

“Try out this exercise as a nice finisher or even half way through your workout to get some added intensity,” explains Heath. All you’ll need are a pair of dumbbells and somewhere to sit. You are doing 3 giant sets here, so that means performing each exercise back-to-back, before taking a 1-minute rest between each set. “Start slow, choosing a manageable weight,” adds the big man.

Seated Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Here, you will target the lateral or middle part of the deltoid, the muscle that blankets your shoulder and runs towards your bicep and triceps. The trapezius in the upper-back will also be worked, since it is called upon as a stabilizing muscle. As with all these exercises, form is more important than the weight of the load. As you raise the dumbbells keep them slightly in front of your chest to protect the rotator cuff.

Seated Dumbbell Front Raise

Bigger delts mean bigger shoulders, so to perform this move, grab a pair of dumbbells and raise them until your arms are parallel with the floor before slowly lowering them back down. Heath uses a hammer grip with only a slight bend at the elbow to keep the load off of his arms as much as possible, instead taxing his shoulders to the limit.

Seated Dumbbell Rear Delt Fly

Starting out with the dumbbells behind your legs, you will raise both arms until they are at a right-angle with the floor, then slowly lower them back behind your calves. This one is a killer, so make sure to work with a comfortable weight and master your form before increasing the load.

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Performing a shoulder press while seated will isolate the upper-body more effectively. Here, you will work the front (anterior) and middle (lateral) areas of the deltoids, building on that 3D shoulder appearance that Heath has mastered so well. Press the dumbbells with palms out, lowering until your upper-arms are parallel with the floor. Once again, you may feel that positioning your arms slightly in front of your body places less stress on the rotator cuff as you press. “Enjoy the pump!,” encourages the Gift.

