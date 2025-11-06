Sam Sulek is currently training for the 2026 Arnold Classic, and in a recent video, the social-media-star-turned-professional-bodybuilder shared the moves that he hopes will contribute to victory at his first IFBB Pro show.

With Sulek’s stated intention of competing in the 2026 Arnold Classic USA and UK now clear, the big man is making the most of every gym session ahead of those contests in March. To that end, the Classic Physique phenomenon recently uploaded a vlog to his YouTube channel that shows him going all out with his arms.

Sam Sulek’s ‘Veiny Arm Day’ Workout

Sulek often trains to complete failure and makes additional partial reps, so the number of reps below represent approximately full reps.

Cable Pulldown Bicep Curl — 1 x 14 Reps, 1 x 12 Reps Seated Incline Dumbbell Bicep Curl — 1 x 8 Reps, 1 x 4 Reps (Supinated) Triceps Rope Pulldowns — 1 x 13 Reps Alternating Dumbbell Bicep Curls — 1 x 7 (each arm) Alternating Dumbbell Hammer Curls — 1 x 6 (each arm) (Supinated) Triceps Rope Pulldowns — 1 x 13 Reps Cable Preacher Curls — 1 x 7 Reps Triceps Pushdown Machine — 1 x 12 Reps Overhead Triceps Extension Machine — 1 x 10 Reps Triceps Pushdown Machine — 1 x 12 Reps Overhead Triceps Extension Machine — 8 x Reps

Sam Sulek’s Workout Breakdown

“I want to start with just some squeezing-emphasized bicep-biased pulldowns,” said Sulek, describing the role of the cable pulldowns as a pre-exhaustion movement in this particular workout. The bodybuilder hit failure on both sets and explained that he’d worked so hard he could feel his lats being worked too.

“Now, 40s are gonna feel like 60s,” explained Sulek of performing incline dumbbell curls after such a heavy warmup. The big man says this move “hits a little bit extra” because it allows for a deep stretch at the end of the curl. He worked to complete failure once again, noting that the pre-exhaustion technique utilized with the cable pulldowns had really done the job.

Next up, Sulek switched to triceps, gripping a pair of D-Handles with a supinated/underhanded grip for his triceps pulldowns, squeezing at the bottom of the movement. “It’s definitely worth trying,” encouraged the details man. He then went on an all-out assault on his arms, repping to failure with dumbbell bicep curls and then swapping to Hammer curls in order to move that extra muscle. Sulek then went back to the triceps pulldowns to tax those tri’s even more.

Now spent, the social media star proved his passion for the pump with preacher curls. “And I don’t even need that much weight,” explained Sulek, already in a major state of hypertrophy from this awesome arm day. Still, he aimed to “really make these count” as he gripped the EZ bar, veins popping. Sulek executed his triceps pushdowns while facing the seat and standing as he made his reps.

Moving on to the overhead triceps machine, Sulek observed that “they make your triceps look crazy,” loving the stretch that this movement provides. “It’s just sweet,” he mused. (If your gym doesn’t have one, swap this out for overhead dumbbell triceps extensions.)

Sulek rounded out his workout by repeating the triceps pushdown/overhead extension combination before calling it a well-earned wrap, “Let’s pose down, we’re all frikkin done,” laughed Sulek, showing the kind of work ethic that could hopefully bring victory at the Arnold Classic.

To watch the entire video, see below.