Everyone who trains at the gym on a regular basis knows what separates the greats from the rest of the pack — leg day! It’s the most challenging day of the week, and the more intense the workout, the better. Whether you train quads and hamstrings together or separately, these are the workouts that matter the most.

Proper quadriceps training isn’t just about what you do. How you do it is important too. This is why we have relied on a few of the all-time greats in bodybuilding and fitness to share their best quad training tips for you, the M&F readers. Follow their guidance, and try the workout at the bottom on your next leg day so you can have quads that are so awesome, you’ll wear shorts in winter.