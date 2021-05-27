When a bodybuilder or physique competitor walks onto the stage, the first thing that is noticed is the symmetry of the physique. The waist must be small so the rest of the physique appears larger and there is a flow to how the body looks.

As the competitor is going through poses, the abs must be well-developed. A thick six-pack with deep cuts is vital if you’re going to be in the final callout. This means two things. First, the nutrition must be on point, and second, training the abs hard is a must.

That’s why M&F, Flex, and M&F Hers rely on many champions of the stage for advice to pass on for up and coming physique athletes. These four champions have all proven themselves, and they’ve passed on some of the secrets to you. Read what they say, and then put it into practice with the workout at the end.