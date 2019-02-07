Akim Williams's Arnold Classic Leg Workout

To prepare for the Arnold Classic, you have to go big or go home. That's why at the pinnacle of a brutal leg workout, trainer Oscar Ardon pushes IFBB pro and Arnold Classic contender Akim Williams to complete a super set of 15 leg extensions and 50 reps on the leg press. But before he could even work with the legendary trainer, MHP athlete Williams had to answer one question honestly.

Watch this video, shot eight weeks before the 2019 Arnold Classic, to learn what the question was and Williams's answer, then see what it takes to prepare to stand on stage with the best of the best in bodybuilding as Oscar pushes Akim to his limits. You’ll also pick up some great leg-building tips along the way. Check it out!