BraunS / Getty
Features
6 Common Health Myths You Shouldn't Believe
When it comes to eating right, working out, and living your healthiest, some long-standing tenets may no longer be taken for gospel. Here, a look at some surprising new thinking against traditional wisdom.
There are certain health “truths” we tend to take for granted, largely because they are repeated again and again by people with letters after their names or in countless news reports or TV broadcasts. But it turns out that some conventional wisdom is more hype than help. Hers separates fact from fiction to debunk some popular health myths.
RELATED: 10 Helthy Superfoods to Include in Your Diet
1 of 6
Luis Alvarez / Getty
2 of 6
Onfokus / Getty
3 of 6
andresr / Getty
4 of 6
AJ_Watt / Getty
5 of 6
webphotographeer / Getty
6 of 6
PeopleImages / Getty