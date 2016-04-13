6 Common Health Myths You Shouldn't Believe

1. Eating breakfast is crucial to successful weight loss.

New thinking: While it’s true that breakfast plays an important role in your diet, it may not be the magic bullet we once thought when it comes to weight control. A review of breakfast studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutritionfound no clear evidence that regularly skipping breakfast also means packing on the pounds.

Keep in mind: We’re not saying to shun the morning meal altogether. In fact, if you’re active (and if you’re visiting this website, we know you are!) there are plenty of good reasons to eat breakfast. A healthy morning meal supplies the nutrients and energy you need, especially to fuel morning workouts. You just don’t have to sit down to a full-on feast shortly after jumping out of bed. Rather, the idea is to have at least a little food in your stomach before rushing out the door, says Michelle Dudash, R.D., a chef and the author of Clean Eating for Busy Families. “Eat some of your breakfast at home or in the car, and have the rest later,” she suggests. Among her favorite protein-packed portable meals: whole-wheat crackers topped with cottage cheese, blueberries, and hemp seeds. Dudash recommends stocking the ­kitchen with the basics for dine-and-dash breakfasts, including hard-boiled eggs, spinach frittata, and Greek yogurt.

