6 Deliciously Spicy Recipes to Help You Lose Weight

Cook the bison with the seasoning mix in a large frying pan. A few minutes into the cooking process, add the spinach and red pepper. Cook until the meat is no longer pink and the spinach is wilted, 5-7 minutes. Drain off some of the fat at this point.
Arrange the chips on the a baking pan. Top with the meat mixture and sprinkle with a handful of cheese, jalapeno slices, and scallions.
Broil this for about 90 seconds, keeping an eye on it the entire time. It may take longer or shorter, take it out when the cheese starts to bubble.
Top with remaining ingredients. Transfer the nachos to a large serving dish.
TMON / Shutterstock
Bibigo’s Gochujang
Ingredients:
4 tbsp garlic, sliced
1 cup water
1 pinch salt
6.5 grams cooked brown rice
1 oz Sukjunamul
1 oz Sigeumchinamul
1 oz cooked bulgogi
1/4 cup shitake mushrooms - sliced
1 onion, thinly sliced
1 tsp cooking oil
1 dash sesame oil
1 cup chopped vegetables
Gochujuang
Directions:
Add oil to a pre-heated pan and saute the garlic for 30 seconds with a pinch of salt.
Slice shiitake mushrooms and onion into thin pieces.
In an oil coated pan, saute the onion with salt until it turns trasparent. Empty the onion on a place and in the same pan saute the mushroom with salt. When the mushroom and onion have cooled, lightly toss with sesame oil and serve.
Put the rice in a wide bowl and top with the garlic, sukjunamul, sigeumchinamul, and vegetables.
Top with bulgogi and serve with gochujang sauce.
Expand your palate by trying authentic Korean flavors. Gochujang sauce contains gochu peppers, which also contain capsaicin.