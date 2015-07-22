8 Vegetarian Recipes for Athletes

Despite popular believe, meat isn’t the only way to fuel a killer workout or to aid recovery from one. With the proper ingredients fitness beginner, athletes, and everyone in between can benefit from these vegetarian recipes. Integrate these meals into your meal plans for either breakfast, lunch, and dinner to be properly equipped to power through your workout.
1. Breakfast Burrito
This burrito is hearty and filled with delicious ingredients such as eggs, pinto or black beans, and peppers.
1 15.5-oz can of pinto or black beans, rinsed and drained
1 package of soft tortillas—multigrain, flour, or corn
½ sweet red pepper, diced
½ yellow pepper, diced
½ onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced (or about 1 tsp jarred, minced)
1 cup salsa plus more for topping if desired
½ jalapeno or guajillo pepper (for extra flavor and heat), seeded and diced
olive oil or other cooking oil
Optional: top with diced avocado, salsa fresca, or wedges of lime
Directions:
In a saucepan, empty 1 cup freekeh into 2½ cups water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, add the garlic and ¼ cup of the salsa, and cover. Simmer on medium heat for 20-25 minutes, until the water has been absorbed and the freekeh is tender.
While the freekeh is cooking, add olive oil to a skillet and heat up over medium heat. Add diced peppers, diced onion, and hot peppers if you're using them. Cook until onions are translucent. Add in the remaining salsa, beans, and the cooked freekeh. Stir ingredients until mixed, and remove from heat, cover, and set aside. Add salt and pepper to taste.
In a separate saucepan over medium heat, add oil. Pour in beaten eggs and scramble until cooked to desired texture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover, and set aside.
While the eggs are cooking, heat up tortillas in a separate skillet on medium heat.
Place tortilla on plate and add the freekeh and bean mixture to the center of tortilla. Add scrambled eggs and top with additional salsa or salsa fresca. Top with diced avocado.
Nutrition info (per serving): 304 calories, 4.0g fat, 48.7g carbs, 19.9g protein
1 8-oz package cracked freekeh (1 cup dry, or about 2 cups cooked)
2½ cups vegetable broth
1 15-oz can black beans
1 12-oz jar of salsa
1 medium onion, diced
8 garlic cloves, diced
1 sweet yellow or red pepper, diced
about a tsp of jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
2-4 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil (or other cooking oil)
1 tsp ground cumin
1½ Tbsp chipotle powder (or less, to taste)
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp onion powder
avocado, diced
tomato, diced
12 blue or white hard corn taco shells or soft corn tortillas
Directions:
Pour 2½ cups of water and the freekeh in a saucepan, and bring to a boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low. Stir in a few spoonfuls of the salsa, the onion, and the chipotle powder. Cover, and simmer for about 25 minutes until the freekeh is tender.
In a separate skillet, heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat. Toss in onion, jalapeno and sweet peppers, and garlic. Add cumin, onion powder, and paprika, and cook for about 4-5 minutes until the onions are slightly translucent. Add in the beans and remaining salsa. Simmer for 4-6 minutes. Once the freekeh is done, add it to the other ingredients and cook for another minute or two. Fill taco shells or tortillas and serve with your favorite toppings.
Optional: Serve with shredded cabbage or lettuce, fire-roasted corn, and a fresh slice of lime to squeeze on just before eating. Another alternative is to add in vegetarian chorizo sausage to the recipe for even more added protein and spice. Add in to the skillet with the onions.
Nutrition info (per serving): 366 calories, 8.4g fat, 56.3g carbs, 19.7g protein
Recipe courtesy of The Freekeh Cookbook by Bonnie Matthews.
3. Freekeh Burger With Chipotle Mustard
Veggie burgers tend to be dry and bland, but they don’t have to be. This recipe makes moist, fiber-rich vegetarian burgers.
1 8-oz package cracked freekeh (1 cup dry, or about 2 cups cooked)
2 eggs, beaten
1½ cups whole-wheat flour
½ onion, diced fine
1 cup chipotle mustard (or 2 chipotle peppers and 1 cup honey mustard blended together)
1 15-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp grapeseed or vegetable oil
Directions:
Pour 2½ cups of water and the freekeh in a saucepan, and bring to a boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low. Cover, and simmer for about 25 minutes until the freekeh is tender. Once cooked, remove from heat and cool in refrigerator.
Pour spices in a large bowl, and mix together. Add eggs, freekeh, black beans, chipotle mustard, onion, oil, vinegar, and 1 cup of the flour. Mix well.
Take a little of the leftover flour and pour on the counter. Take a small handful of the burger mixture and form a ball in your hands. Place the ball on the counter and slightly press into the flour on both sides so that there’s a light dusting of flour on each side. Continue forming burgers. If hands become too sticky, coat your hands with a little flour in-between forming the burgers.
In a nonstick skillet, heat up the grapeseed or vegetable oil on medium to high. Carefully place each burger into the heated oil. Cook on one side for about 3-4 minutes or until you begin to see the edges brown and crisp. Carefully flip the burger over, and cook another 3-4 minutes. Cook only a few burgers at a time so you have room to flip them. Serve with chipotle mustard, lettuce, and onion.
Nutrition info (per serving) (Burgers): 380 calories, 2.8g fat, 69.0g carbs, 20.5g protein
Recipe courtesy of The Freekeh Cookbook by Bonnie Matthews.
4. Roasted Beet Salad With Cannellini Beans, Pistachios, and Feta
Cannellini beans contain twice as much iron as beef, and they're loaded with lean protein and fiber. For this salad, you don’t have to measure everything precisely—just add as much or as little of the ingredients as you like.
1 8-oz package cracked freekeh (1 cup dry, or about 2 cups cooked)
2½ cups vegetable broth
3 Tbsp olive oil
½ cup crumbled nonfat feta cheese or nonfat goat cheese
1 15.5-oz can of cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
2–3 cups of fresh beets, scrubbed, skins on and diced (about 6–8 beets)
3 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp pistachio nuts or pepita seeds (green pumpkin seeds)
Sea salt and cracked pepper to taste
1 Tbsp fresh diced mint or chopped fresh basil (optional)
Optional: fresh chopped spring onion or Italian parsley to sprinkle on top
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375°. Place beets on a foil-covered baking sheet. Drizzle a little olive oil on top, and bake on the middle rack in the preheated oven. Cook for about 30 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven, and let cool to room temperature.
Pour 2½ cups of broth and the freekeh in a saucepan, and bring to a boil, cooking for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low. Cover, and simmer for about 25 minutes until the freekeh is tender. Let the freekeh cool before making the salad.
Toss ingredients together. Add the crumbled cheese. Serve chilled.
Optional: serve the salad on top of arugula or other greens drizzled with a little apple cider vinegar and olive oil.
Nutrition info (per serving): 260 calories, 1.2g fat, 44.3g carbs, 19.3g protein
Recipe courtesy of The Freekeh Cookbook by Bonnie Matthews.
Preheat the broiler to high. Put the butter in a medium-size cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet. Place the skillet under the broiler to melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the red pepper flakes, garlic, onion, and asparagus. Place back under the broiler and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the asparagus is tender but not fully cooked.
Push aside the asparagus mixture to make space, and crack the eggs into the skillet. Place back under the broiler and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the whites are cooked through but the yolks are still soft.
Remove from the broiler, top with salt and pepper to taste, and the lemon juice. Serve directly from the skillet with crusty bread or divide into individual plates to serve.
Nutrition info (per serving): 298 calories, 20.0 g fat, 16 g carbs, 17 g protein
This casserole is a great substitute when you’re craving mac and cheese but don’t want to eat a bunch of refined carbs. Hearty, whole-grain farro is mixed with tender cauliflower florets and then smothered in a gooey cheese sauce made with skim milk.
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium-size saucepan, combine the farro and broth over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer until the liquid is absorbed and the farro is tender, about 10 minutes. Set aside. Meanwhile, bring a large pot full of water to a boil, add the cauliflower florets, and cook until fork-tender, but not mushy, about 5 minutes. Drain, and set aside.
While the farro and cauliflower are cooking, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.
Whisk in the flour and continue to whisk constantly for 2 minutes. Slowly pour in the skim milk while whisking. Bring to a simmer and cook until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat, and whisk in the cheeses and salt and pepper to taste.
To assemble the casserole, stir together the farro, cauliflower, and cheese sauce until everything is well-coated. Pour into a casserole dish and then sprinkle the top with the bread crumbs.
Cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes, removing the foil during the last 10 minutes to brown the bread crumbs.
Nutrition info (per serving): 499 calories, 15g fat, 57g carbs, 24g protein
Recipe courtesy of Chia, Quinoa, Kale, Oh My! By Cassie Johnston.
8. Mushroom Corn & Black Bean Farro
This is a great vegetarian dish to bring to parties and introduce your friends to the versatility of farro. While farro contains gluten, the structure of the grain makes it easier to digest for those with gluten sensitivities.
Note: You can sub in other whole-grain superfoods in this dish if you’re having trouble tracking down farro—try quinoa, barley, or freekeh.
Directions:
In a medium-size saucepan, combine the farro and broth. Bring to a boil over high heat, lower the heat to low, and simmer until all the broth is absorbed.
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, cumin, corn, and salt and pepper to taste, and cook until the mushrooms are soft, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat.
In a large bowl, combine the cooked farro, mushroom mixture, black beans, cilantro, and lime juice, then toss. Serve warm or chill for an hour and serve cold.
Nutrition info (per serving): 319 calories, 4.4g fat, 58g carbs, 15.9g protein
Recipe courtesy of Chia, Quinoa, Kale, Oh My! By Cassie Johnston.