The 10 Best Glutes Exercises For a Better Butt

Buns. Booty. Assets. Badonkadonk. No matter what you call them, we all want our butts to be as high, tight, round, and firm as possible. Six-pack abs are awesome—but you know the truest test of sex appeal comes from a sleek derriére.

Getting it is another matter, since this is the spot where women tend to hold the most body fat for the longest time. Thankfully, Kim Oddo, celebrity trainer to the fitness stars, and IFBB figure pro—and mother of three—Cheryl Brown are here to show you how to kick your own ass into the shape you want with 10 butt exercise moves specifically designed to improve your bottom line.

Perform the following moves in a traditional three-set format: 15 reps each set, and resting 60 to 90 seconds between each set. Complete all sets for one exercise before moving on to the next butt exercise.