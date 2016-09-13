Per Bernal

Workouts

10 Bikini-Body Exercises to Get Lean and Toned

IFBB bikini champ Ashley Kaltwasser shares one of her favorite workouts to get bikini-ready.

by
Per Bernal
View Gallery (10)

IFBB bikini pro Ashley Kaltwasser knows a thing or two about winning. After all, she's taken the top sport at the Olympia three times.

She trains different body parts five days a week, but these moves are some of her favorites. “They never fail to make my muscles burn,” she says. And that's all we need to hear.   

10 Bikini-Body Exercises to Get Lean and Toned
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
Per Bernal
1. Assisted Band Pullup

Works: Shoulders, Back, Biceps, and Core

  • Loop a resistance band around the center of a pullup bar. Position yourself on top of a box or bench underneath the bar and put one leg through the band so that it rests under the top of your ankle, knee bent forward. (To make it easier, use a thicker band or two bands.)
  • Hold onto bar with hands wider than shoulder distance with an overhand grip.
  • Step off the box or bench so your body hangs straight down. Brace your glutes and abs and pull your elbows toward your hips, keeping spine neutral.
  • Slowly lower yourself down, using control. Stop just before locking your elbows out and repeat.
  • Do four sets of 10 reps. 

Tip: The more resistance in the band, the more support you'll get. Start high but aim for lower as the weeks progress.

2 of 10
Per Bernal
2. Single-leg Back Extension

Works: Back Glutes, and Hamstrings

  • Stand with front of thighs against the pads of a back extension machine. Lift left leg, bending knee about 90 degrees and flexing foot; keep right leg pressed against pads at base of the machine. Place hands behind head, pointing elbows out to sides.
  • Bend forward from waist and lower upper body with head facing floor.
  • Lift torso, forming a straight line from head to hips. Keep left foot elevated and hands behind head, being careful not to arch back.
  • Do three sets of 10 reps per leg. 
3 of 10
Per Bernal
3. Cable Rope Pull-through

Works: Back & Triceps

  • Stand a few feet away from high pulley cable, holding rope attachment. Hinge forward from hips; keep knees slightly bent and abs engaged. Hold ends of rope with arms extended in front of chest.
  • Pull rope toward legs, bringing ends to outside of thighs. Arch your back slightly at the peak of the movement.
  • Slowly return rope to starting position and repeat.
  • Do four sets of 15 reps 

TIP: Focus on pulling the rope ends just past the outside of your thighs to fully engage your triceps. 

4 of 10
Per Bernal
4. Headstand Pushup

Works: Arms, Shoulders, and Core

  • Place a folded­up mat or cushion next to a wall. Bend forward at the waist facing away from a wall and place both hands on either side of the mat, about shoulder distance apart.
  • Walk your feet up the wall, keeping legs extended and arms straight. Move hands closer to wall, keeping your head facing the wall and your body straight.
  • Slowly bend arms and lower toward the floor, until head just touches mat, or as far as you comfortably can. Push back to start and repeat.
  • Do four sets of 10 reps. 

Tip: Too hard? Instead, place your feet on a plyo box behind you, hinging forward at your waist so your legs and torso are 90 degrees. Perform pushups from this pike position.

5 of 10
Per Bernal
5. Scissor Kick

Works: Abs

  • Lie faceup on a mat with legs extended and hands on floor at sides.
  • Lift head, neck, and shoulders a few inches off mat while separa­ting feet as wide as you can, pointing toes.
  • Keeping head lifted, scissor legs, crossing right ankle over left. Bring legs out; repeat with other leg on top.
  • Do three sets of 45 seconds. 
6 of 10
Per Bernal
6. Vertical Leg Press

Works: Glutes, Legs

  • Set the bar on a Smith machine to about hip height and lie faceup under machine with hips directly under the bar, hands at sides. Place soles of feet slightly wider than hip distance on the bar.
  • Carefully release the bar (or have a partner assist you with this) and bend knees, lowering bar toward floor and bringing knees toward chest.
  • Straighten legs and return to start without locking bar in place.
  • Do four sets: 15, 12, 10, and 8 reps. 
7 of 10
Per Bernal
7. Medicine Ball Walkout

Works: Arms & Abs 

  • Kneel on an exercise mat with a medicine ball about 1 to 2 feet away from your knees. Lean forward, placing both palms on the ball.
  • Keeping your abs engaged and head in line with spine, slowly start to roll the ball forward, pushing it with your hands; move slowly and with control.
  • Continue pushing the ball until torso is fully extended and arms are in front of shoulders. Slowly roll back to start and repeat.
  • Do three sets of 8–10 reps. 

 

8 of 10
Per Bernal
8. Hamstring Curl

Works: Hamstrings 

  • Lie facedown on a flat bench with a dumbbell between feet. Grasp one end of bench for support and extend legs behind you, keeping weight in place.
  • Bend legs, bringing feet directly above knees and flexing hamstrings.
  • Slowly lower legs back to start and repeat.
  • Do three sets of 10 reps. 
9 of 10
Per Bernal
9. Cable Upright Row

Works: Shoulders & Back

  • Stand holding short bar attached to low cable stack, hands facing thighs with arms extended.
  • Pull bar to chest height, bringing elbows out to sides and just below shoulders; keep wrists straight, abs tight, and head in line with spine. Squeeze muscles for a few seconds at the top of the movement for maximum contraction.
  • Lower bar back to start and repeat.
  • Do three sets of 10–12 reps
10 of 10
Per Bernal
10. Resistance Band Biceps Curl

Works: Biceps

  • Stand at the center of resistance band, holding handles with arms close to body and palms up.
  • Curl handles toward shoulders, flexing biceps. Keep ears, shoulders, and hips in alignment.
  • Lower handles back to start, moving slowly and under control. Continue to failure (1 set total) as a finishing move for your workout. 
Forced-Negative-BodyBuilder-Smith-Matchine-Bench-Press
Top 5 Accessory Exercises to Boost Your Bench Press
Squat
5 Worst Things for Building Strong Legs
7 Reasons You're Not Getting Stronger
10 Signs of Health Other Than Weight Loss
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments