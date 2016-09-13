10 Bikini-Body Exercises to Get Lean and Toned

Loop a resistance band around the center of a pullup bar. Position yourself on top of a box or bench underneath the bar and put one leg through the band so that it rests under the top of your ankle, knee bent forward. (To make it easier, use a thicker band or two bands.)
Hold onto bar with hands wider than shoulder distance with an overhand grip.
Step off the box or bench so your body hangs straight down. Brace your glutes and abs and pull your elbows toward your hips, keeping spine neutral.
Slowly lower yourself down, using control. Stop just before locking your elbows out and repeat.
Do four sets of 10 reps.
Tip: The more resistance in the band, the more support you'll get. Start high but aim for lower as the weeks progress.
2. Single-leg Back Extension
Works: Back Glutes, and Hamstrings
Stand with front of thighs against the pads of a back extension machine. Lift left leg, bending knee about 90 degrees and flexing foot; keep right leg pressed against pads at base of the machine. Place hands behind head, pointing elbows out to sides.
Bend forward from waist and lower upper body with head facing floor.
Lift torso, forming a straight line from head to hips. Keep left foot elevated and hands behind head, being careful not to arch back.
Lie facedown on a flat bench with a dumbbell between feet. Grasp one end of bench for support and extend legs behind you, keeping weight in place.
Bend legs, bringing feet directly above knees and flexing hamstrings.
Slowly lower legs back to start and repeat.
Do three sets of 10 reps.
9. Cable Upright Row
Works: Shoulders & Back
Stand holding short bar attached to low cable stack, hands facing thighs with arms extended.
Pull bar to chest height, bringing elbows out to sides and just below shoulders; keep wrists straight, abs tight, and head in line with spine. Squeeze muscles for a few seconds at the top of the movement for maximum contraction.