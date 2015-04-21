The Transformation Workout Plan

Pollyana FMS / Getty

Ready to jumpstart your own body transformation? Try this sample weight lifting plan for women workout from Shannon Dey, M.S., founder and CEO of Bombshell Fitness, a competitive training and coaching group for female athletes.

If this expert-grade routine seems intense, that’s because it is. But if you want to sculpt, tone, and firm your entire body—including those pesky trouble spots—this is your ultimate blueprint. Designed for an intermediate athlete, the following plan is inspired by the programs Dey creates for her Figure and Bikini competition clients.

Dey points out that it will take at least three weeks of consistent nutrition and training to get increase the metabolism enough to see results, so it’s very important to practice patience, be consistent, and stay positive.

This week-by-week training plan switches up the workouts you perform to prevent plateauing and help challenge your body to its maximum potential.

MONTH 1

Week 1: Workout 1 + Daily Cardio

Week 2: Workout 2 + Daily Cardio

Week 3: Workout 3 + Daily Cardio

Week 4: Workout 1 + Daily Cardio

MONTH 2

Week 5: Workout 2 + Daily Cardio

Week 6: Workout 3 + Daily Cardio

Week 7: Workout 3 + Daily Cardio

Week 8: Workout 1 + Daily Cardio

MONTH 3

Week 9: Workout 2 + Daily Cardio

Week 10: Workout 3 + Daily Cardio

Week 11: Workout 2 + Daily Cardio

Week 12: Workout 1 + Daily Cardio

As with most fitness plans, prescriptions may need to be tailored to your specific needs and goals. Always consult a physician before beginning any fitness or weight loss program.