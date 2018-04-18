8 Great Foods to Eat Before and After Your Workout

Before you hit the ground running, fueling your body will be the foundation to any successful workout. It’s any lifter’s worst session when they hit the wall—glycogen stores depleted and muscles starved for nutrients. To be on top of your lifting game, you have to feed your body with the right foods both pre—and post-workout.

As usual, complex carbs, protein, and fat will be in your arsenal—just waiting for you to pull the trigger to work out. And getting creative with a post-workout meal will be in the cards, to push aside those boring protein shakes on occasion.