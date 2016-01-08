Top 20 Meat Sources That Provide The Most Protein

Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowfin tuna is low on calories (93 per 3 oz.), low on fat (.42g), and high in minerals like antioxidant-rich selenium, potassium, and niacin—the B-vitamin that helps your body create energy from all the fat, carbs, and proteins you eat, and promote good blood circulation and proper nerve function. These meaty swimmers have a ton of high-quality protein, and can be enjoyed raw (it’s popular in sushi; though if you don’t know what you’re doing, maybe leave it to the pros), or pan-seared with salt, pepper, and spices such as chili powder, garlic powder, and coriander.

Protein (3 oz.): 25 grams