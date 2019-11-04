Bored of the same-old bodybuilding foods? Eating well can be boring and extremely monotonous, but you can spice things up with these nine unique muscle-building meals.
Each meal contains the proper amount of macronutrients you need to burn fat or build muscle. Best of all, these meals can be done in 15 minutes or less.
1 Meal 1: Bodybuilding Cereal
Ingredients
- 1 or 2 scoops of whey protein (chocolate or vanilla)
- Shaker Bottle
- 1 or 2 servings of any cereal of your choosing
Directions
- Add protein powder to your shaker bottle and add 10 ounces of water. Shake your protein powder up.
- In a cereal bowl measure out your cereal.
- Pour protein from shaker bottle over cereal and enjoy.
2 Meal 2: Muscle Toast
Ingredients
- 2 slices Weight Watchers bread or “Light Bread”
- 3 egg whites
- 1 whole egg
- 1 packet Splenda
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp apple pie spice
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Let the bread sit in the egg mixture for about 30-60 seconds.
- Place on a non-stick pan at about medium heat. Add the spice mixture and Splenda on the uncooked side. Flip after the down side is golden brown.
-
Best served with: Calorie-Free Syrup or Calorie-Free Chocolate Syrup.
3 Meal 3: Bodybuilding Homemade Chinese Food
Ingredients
- 1 brown rice (use the amount given in your plan)
- Grilled chicken (use the amount given in your plan)
- ½ cup broccoli
- 2-3 tbsp garlic powder
- 2-3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 packets of Splenda
- 2 raw egg whites
Directions
- Heat a pan and coat the pan with Pam.
- Place the chicken and the broccoli in the pan until chicken is brown.
- Add brown rice and mix. Add garlic powder, Splenda and 2 egg whites.
- Mix everything together until the egg whites are cooked, add soy.
4 Meal 4: Sloppy Joes
Ingredients
- 4oz of 98% lean ground beef
- 2 slices of Weight Watchers Whole Wheat Bread
- 2 tbsp Franks Hot Sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp Mrs. Dash garlic flavor
- 1 packet Splenda
Directions
- Spray a pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Place raw ground beef into pan; add 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp Mrs. Dash and 1 packet Splenda.
- Once meat starts to brown add 2 tbsp Frank’s hot sauce.
- When meat is cooked serve over slices of bread
5 Meal 5: Stuffed Zucchini
INGREDIENTS
- 4 oz 99% lean ground turkey
- 2 Zucchini
- 1/2 Cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 Cup chopped red pepper
- Salt/ Pepper
- Garlic
- 1 Egg
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Skim off the top of zucchini and scoop out inside to shape the zucchini.
- Mix in a bowl zucchini insides, raw chop meat, egg, pepper, onion, garlic & salt.
- Spoon mixture into zucchini.
- Place on tray with Pam.
- Cover with aluminum foil.
- Cook for 45 minutes.
- Shut oven and let it sit for 10 minutes.
6 Meal 6: Flatbread BBQ Chicken Pizza
Ingredients
- 1 Flat Out Wraps
- 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce of your choosing
- 4 oz serving of cooked chicken breast1⁄2 cup raw spinach
- 1⁄4 cup chopped red onions
- nonstick cooking spray
- 1 or 2 slices fat free cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Grab a non-stick pan and line it with aluminum foil.
- Spray the aluminum foil with the nonstick cooking spray.
- Place the Flat Out (or wrap of your choice) into the oven and bake for 7 minutes until slightly crispy.
- When finished, pull the wrap out of the oven and add 1-2 tablespoons of BBQ sauce on top.
- Sprinkle a small amount of spinach, along with desired amount of chicken and a pinch of red onion.
- Cut the fat free slices of cheese in strips and sprinkle it across the pizza.
- Place pizza back in the oven for 15 minutes until golden brown.
- Allow to cool for 1-2 minutes and enjoy.
7 Meal 7: Healthy Taco Dinner
Ingredients
- 6-8 oz 93% or 99% fat-free ground turkey breast (can also use 93% or higher beef)
- 2-3 high fiber, low-carb wraps
- taco seasoning
- 1 cup tomatoes
- 2 cups shredded lettuce
- 1-3 slices fat free cheese
Directions
- In a non-stick cooking pan brown the meat and add taco seasoning.
- Once taco meat is cooked, cut tomatoes up in a small bowl.
- In a separate bowl, cut up lettuce.
- Place all on your choice of low carb wrap.
- Serve and eat.
8 Meal 8: Taco Flatbread Pizza
Ingredients
- 93% fat-free ground turkey
- taco seasoning of your choice
- 2 Flat Out wrapstaco sauce
- fat-free shredded cheese
- ½ cup chopped tomatoes
Directions
- Pan cook ground turkey in a pan coated with Pam cooking spray until golden brown.
- Add taco seasoning to your desired taste.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the 2 flat outs on a cooking pan and place in the oven for 7-8 minutes until flat outs get crispy.
- Remove the Flat Outs from the oven and add your taco sauce as the base.
- Add your ground turkey, cheese and tomatoes.
- Place back in the oven for 10-12 minutes.
- Remove and enjoy!
9 Meal 9: Muscle-Up Muffins
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup oatmeal or 4 oz yam
- 1 scoop whey protein
- 3-4 egg whites1 yolk
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- Splenda and cinnamon to taste
Directions
- Add water to the mixture so that it stays firm like dough.
- Drop spoonfuls on a cookie sheet for cookies or a few spoonfuls into a cup of a muffin pan.
- Bake at 350 until they puff up (about 8 minutes)
- **Add 1 scoop of vanilla protein with water to get the “cookies and milk” effect**
