10 Keto-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin is allowable in small amounts on the keto diet. This recipe uses 100% pure pumpkin puree, and just enough to make these pancakes mighty tasty!

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 4

Start to Finish: 30 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1/3 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons full fat Greek yogurt

¼ cup whole milk

3 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided

3 large eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 drops liquid Stevia

Sugar-free maple syrup, optional topping

Instructions:

1. In a medium bowl, sift together the almond flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, and sea salt.

2. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, Greek yogurt, milk, 2 tablespoons of butter, beaten egg, vanilla extract, and Stevia.

3. Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until incorporated.

4. Using a hand mixer or immersion blender with a whisk attachment, whisk the mixture for 45 seconds to 1 minute.

5. Melt ½ tablespoon of the butter in a griddle or large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, ladle 2 tablespoons of batter at a time onto the griddle or skillet, leaving room between the pancakes. Cook until the sides are slightly browned and bubbles begin to form, about 3 minutes.

6. Flip the pancakes and cook pancakes until golden brown and crisp around the edges, an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the skillet and place onto a place, covering with aluminum foil or a clean towel to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 8 pancakes.

7. Serve warm and top with sugar free maple syrup, if desired.

Nutrition Information (2 pancakes)

Calories: 316; Protein: 12 grams; Fat: 27 grams; Carbs: 9 grams

Reprinted from THE ESSENTIAL VEGETARIAN KETO COOKBOOK, Copyright © 2018 by Rodale Books. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House