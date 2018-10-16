Westend61 / Getty

Healthy Recipes

10 Keto-Friendly Breakfast Recipes

An "egg-celent" way to start your day

Toby Amidor thumbnail by MS, RD
Westend61 / Getty
View Gallery (10)

The Keto Diet has you cutting carbs and sugar so you turn fat into ketone for the body to use as fuel. Once you do that, you are in ketosis. Staying in ketosis isn’t easy, so some folks like to eat keto-style; meaning, cut back on carbs and focus on protein and fat. Here are 10 keto-friendly breakfast with less than 10 grams of carbs per serving. Even if you’re not on keto, all these breakfast options can up your morning dose of protein to help you build muscles.

Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and best-selling author of Smart Meal Prep for Beginners, The Easy 5-Ingredient Healthy Cookbook, The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook, and The Greek Yogurt Kitchen.

10 Keto-Friendly Breakfast Recipes
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
Kathy Siegel, MS, RDN, CDN Nutrition Consultant
Egg & Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Bites

Keto is all about the fat and protein, which these easy-to-make egg bites have. If you’re on a true keto, then swap the milk to a full fat one.

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 6

Start to Finish: 25 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon olive oil

1 cup onion, chopped

1 medium head broccoli, (3 1/2 cups florets), chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

8 large eggs

3/4 cup organic 2% milk, or milk of choice

1 teaspoon sriracha

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 cup organic cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375⁰ F & prepare mini-muffin tin by either spraying with cooking spray or lining with paper liners.
  2. Heat oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add chopped onion and sauté for 4-5 minutes until translucent. Add broccoli and garlic and sauté another 2-3 minutes to soften, stirring to evenly cook.
  3. In a medium bowl, beat eggs and milk together using a fork. Add sriracha or hot sauce and mustard and mix well.
  4. Divide broccoli mixture between each prepared mini-muffin cup (approximately ⅓ full for each cup). Sprinkle cheese evenly on top of broccoli mixture. Pour blended egg mixture over broccoli and cheese mixture. Leave a small amount of space at the top to avoid spillover while baking. Sprinkle with paprika. Place in oven and bake for approximately 10 minutes until set and cheese is lightly browned. Don't over bake or eggs will be overcooked.
  5. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes before using a butter knife around each egg muffin to loosen and remove from pan. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information (4 pieces)

Calories: 245; Protein: 15 grams; Fat: 15 grams; Carbs: 8 grams

Recipe and photo by Kathy Siegel, MS, RDN, CDN  Nutrition Consultant at Triad to Wellness

2 of 10
Reprinted from THE ESSENTIAL VEGETARIAN KETO COOKBOOK, Copyright © 2018 by Rodale Books. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House
Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin is allowable in small amounts on the keto diet. This recipe uses 100% pure pumpkin puree, and just enough to make these pancakes mighty tasty!

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 4

Start to Finish: 30 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1/3 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons full fat Greek yogurt

¼ cup whole milk

3 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided

3 large eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 drops liquid Stevia

Sugar-free maple syrup, optional topping

Instructions:

1. In a medium bowl, sift together the almond flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, and sea salt.

2. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, Greek yogurt, milk, 2 tablespoons of butter, beaten egg, vanilla extract, and Stevia.

3. Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until incorporated.

4. Using a hand mixer or immersion blender with a whisk attachment, whisk the mixture for 45 seconds to 1 minute.

5. Melt ½ tablespoon of the butter in a griddle or large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, ladle 2 tablespoons of batter at a time onto the griddle or skillet, leaving room between the pancakes. Cook until the sides are slightly browned and bubbles begin to form, about 3 minutes.

6. Flip the pancakes and cook pancakes until golden brown and crisp around the edges, an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the skillet and place onto a place, covering with aluminum foil or a clean towel to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 8 pancakes.

7. Serve warm and top with sugar free maple syrup, if desired.

Nutrition Information (2 pancakes)

Calories: 316; Protein: 12 grams; Fat: 27 grams; Carbs: 9 grams

Reprinted from THE ESSENTIAL VEGETARIAN KETO COOKBOOK, Copyright © 2018 by Rodale Books. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House

3 of 10
Photo by Bucketlisttummy.com on behalf of Eggland’s Best
Choline Breakfast Skillet

Choline is technically not a vitamin, but the body uses it just like it uses water-soluble vitamins like the B vitamins and vitamin C. It helps to form lecithin, a structural part of every cell in the body and it also plays a role in the formation of acetylcholine, a chemical that sends messages throughout the nervous system.

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 8

Start to Finish: 30 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

6 large Eggland’s Best Eggs

2 tablespoon milk

2-3 tablespoon butter

1 lb lean ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped red bell pepper

2 cups chopped cauliflower florets

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup low-fat shredded cheese

Optional toppings/add in’s: greens, mushrooms, avocado, oregano, parsley, cilantro, sour cream, Greek yogurt

Instructions:

  1. Whisk eggs in small bowl. Add milk and set aside.
  2. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large skillet. Add ground beef, breaking it up as it cooks. Cook for about 5-7 minutes over medium-low heat, or until cooked through. Move cooked ground beef to a plate.
  3. Add remaining tablespoons butter to skillet if needed. Add onion, pepper, cauliflower and spices. Cook for 5 minutes, or until veggies are cooked through.
  4. Pour egg mixture over veggies and cook on medium-low heat for 3-5 minutes, until eggs are cooked through and scrambled.
  5. Add ground beef back into skillet and top with cheese.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 332; Protein: 18 grams; Fat: 27 grams; Carbs: 3 grams

Recipe and photo by Bucketlisttummy.com on behalf of Eggland’s Best

4 of 10
Photo by Maryea Flaherty of The Happy Healthy Mama
Low-Carb Flaxseed Cinnamon Breakfast Cookies

On the keto diet, no sugar of any kind is allowed. There are, however, several sugar alternatives that you can use, including monk fruit, Stevia extract, and erythritol-based sweeteners. Both monk fruit and Swerve (and erythritol-based sweetener) work really well in baking keto style.

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 6

Start to Finish: 15 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ground flaxseed meal

1/2 cup almond flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup Swerve sweetener (or other erythritol sweetener)

2 large eggs

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350⁰ F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flaxseed meal, almond flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and sweetener.
  3. Add the eggs and coconut oil and mix until well combined.
  4. Scoop the cookie dough (it will not be thick) using an ice cream scoop and place on the baking sheet at least 3 inches apart. The cookies will spread a lot when baking. If desired, sprinkle the top of the cookies with extra cinnamon.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.
  6. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire baking rack to cool completely. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information (1 cookie)

Calories: 218; Protein: 8 grams; Fat: 19 grams; Carbs: 2.2 grams

Recipe and photo by Maryea Flaherty of The Happy Healthy Mama 

5 of 10
Photo by Jim White RDN, EX-P
Strawberry-Coconut Smoothie

Berries, like strawberries, are allowed on the keto diet. Here is a simple smoothie made with coconut shreds for the fat, and a touch of protein powder is added to up that nutrient.

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 1

Start to Finish: 5 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

5 medium strawberries, halved

¼ cup unsweetened coconut shreds

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop protein powder (10-15g)

½ cup ice

Instructions:

  1. Combine strawberries, coconut, protein powder, & almond milk in a blender and blend thoroughly
  2. Add ice and blend until fully mixed

Nutrition Information (1 smoothie)

Calories: 195; Protein: 14 grams; Fat: 12 grams; Carbs: 9 grams

Recipe and photo by Jim White RDN, EX-P, Owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios

6 of 10
Photo by The Incredible Egg
Dude’s Baked Avocado Eggs

What better way to embrace fat than from avocado? These simple eggs are baked right inside the avocado half!

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 4

Start to Finish: 25 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 medium size, firm, ripe avocados

2 tbsp. olive oil

4 large eggs

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. LINE a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Form 4 circular rings out of aluminum foil to use in keeping the avocados upright for prepping and baking.
  2. Slice the avocados and remove the pits. Place avocados inside the foil rings on the baking sheet and Brush with olive oil. Scoop out a hole where the pit was. Hole should be large enough to hold one broken egg.
  3. Break an egg into the center of each of the avocados, being careful to keep the yolks intact. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  4. Bake until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, about 15 minutes.
  5. Top with parsley and ground pepper and serve.

Nutrition Information (1/4 of the recipe)

Calories: 260; Protein: 9 grams; Fat: 23 grams; Carbs: 8 grams

Recipe and photo by The Incredible Egg

7 of 10
Photo by Dana Angelo White MS, RD, ATC, author of the Healthy Instant Pot Cookbook
Everything Hard-Cooked Eggs

“This 2-ingredient recipe really is everything you could want with high protein eggs and just the right amount of spice” says Dana Angelo White MS, RD, ATC, author of the Healthy Instant Pot Cookbook and Egg Nutrition Center partner. “One large egg has 6 grams of high-quality protein with all 9 essential amino acids. Nearly half of the egg’s protein and important antioxidants are in the yolk, so eat the whole egg. Enjoy this recipe with ½ avocado for an even more satisfying and keto-friendly meal.”

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 2

Start to Finish: 5 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

2 hard cooked eggs

½ tsp Everything Bagel Seasoning

Instructions:

  1. Remove egg shell and slice eggs in half lengthwise, sprinkle with seasoning and enjoy.

Nutrition Information (2 eggs)

Calories: 148; Protein: 13 grams; Fat: 10 grams; Carbs: 1 grams

Recipe and photo by Dana Angelo White MS, RD, ATC, author of the Healthy Instant Pot Cookbook

8 of 10
Photo by Kelli Shallal of Hungry Hobby
Healthy Breakfast Pizza

Who doesn't love pizza for any meal?  This cauliflower breakfast pizza is only three ingredients and the perfect way to start your day or have breakfast for dinner. I love this cauliflower crust: it's low carb, tasty, comes in a ton of flavors, and is easy to make. Then all you have to do is top it with greens and eggs and you are ready to eat!  Simple, healthy, low carb, and delicious. What more could you ask for? 

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 2

Start to Finish: 20 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Sweet Italian or Regular Cauli'foods Cauliflower Pizza Crust

1 handful of mixed power greens

4 large eggs

Instructions:

  1. Bake Cali'Foods Cauliflower Pizza Crust for 5 minutes at 375⁰ F.
  2. Remove from the oven and top the crust with 1 cup shredded greens.  
  3. Make egg craters with the greens and crack eggs on top of the pizza. Add pizza back to oven and back for 8-10 minutes.* 
  4. Serve immediately!

*Chef’s note: If you like more cooked eggs (as opposed to runny), fry them in a skillet while you finish baking the crust with the greens on it. 

Nutrition Information (1/2 pizza)

Calories: 249; Protein: 20 grams; Fat: 17 grams; Carbs: 4 grams

Recipe and photo by Kelli Shallal of Hungry Hobby

9 of 10
Photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsforDinner.com
Beef and Egg Breakfast Mug

On the keto diet, you can enjoy meat any time of day, like in these single portioned breakfast mugs filled with beef, eggs, vegetables and cheese. The beef sausage is homemade using ground beef and a combo of herbs and spices.

Skill level: Intermediate

Serves: 8

Start to Finish: 25 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

1 cup chopped fresh vegetables such as tomato, baby spinach, bell pepper, zucchini or green onion

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheese such as Cheddar, Monterey Jack or American

8 large eggs

Salt and pepper (optional)

Toppings (optional):

Dairy sour cream, salsa, sriracha, ketchup

For the Basic Country Beef Sausage

1 pound 93% or leaner ground beef

2 teaspoon chopped fresh sage or ½ teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Instructions:

  1. To prepare the sausage: Combine ground beef, sage, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
  2. Remove skillet from heat; let cool 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Evenly divide beef and vegetables into eight food-safe quart-size plastic bags. Close securely and refrigerate up to 4 days.
  3. For each serving, spray one 6 to 12-ounce microwave-safe mug or bowl with non-stick cooking spray. Add 1 egg and 1 tablespoon water; whisk with fork. Stir in 1 bag refrigerated sausage-vegetable mixture.
  4. Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 30 seconds. Remove from oven; stir. Continue to microwave on HIGH 30 to 60 seconds or until egg is just set. Stir. Top with cheese. Let stand 30 seconds or until cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired.

Nutrition Information (per mug)

Calories: 178; Protein: 21 grams; Fat: 9 grams; Carbs: 2 grams

Recipe and photo Courtesy of BeefItsWhatsforDinner.com

10 of 10
photo by Vicki Shanta Retelny, RDN of Simple Cravings. Real Food.
Tomato Basil Avocado Egg Muffins

On the keto diet it’s tough to dine out, so you need to be prepared with meals and snacks at all times. These egg muffins can be prepared in advance so you can heat and eat them for breakfast. Make a double batch and store it in the freezer for later, too.

Skill level: Beginner

Serves: 6

Start to Finish: 35 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

6 large whole eggs

1/4 grated Parmesan cheese

Pinch of salt and black pepper

4 large basil leaves, julienned

1 Roma tomato, thinly sliced

1/4 avocado, sliced

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350⁰ F.
  2. Whisk eggs in a small bowl with cheese, salt and pepper.  Pour into muffin pan, filling each one almost to the top.
  3. Place in the oven for about 20 minutes.  Check after 15 minutes and remove when muffins are browned and cooked through.  The eggs will rise in the tins as they bake.
  4. Turn them out onto a cooling rack.  Allow to cook for a minute.  Place on a plate and top each one with a tomato slice, bits of basil and a slice of avocado.  If desired, add a dash of grated cheese on top.   Enjoy!

Nutrition Information (per egg muffin)

Calories: 126; Protein: 9.9 grams; Fat: 8.7 grams; Carbs: 3 grams

Recipe and photo by Vicki Shanta Retelny, RDN of Simple Cravings. Real Food.  

10 Keto-Friendly Breakfasts
10 Keto-Friendly Breakfasts
5 Ways to Bring Beets Into Your Diet
5 Ways to Eat Beets
Best Keto Diet Instagram Accounts
Best Keto Diet Instagram Accounts
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments