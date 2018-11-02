10 Easy and Nutritious Low-carb Food Swaps

To reap the results of a diet, you've got to put in the work first. But sticking to a healthy eating plan shouldn’t feel like a chore, and your list of diet-approved foods should be full of things you'll actually enjoy. Thankfully, there are plenty of low-carb food options that pack a nutritional punch while still tasting good.

The food you eat can go a long way—you are what you eat, after all. That's why we put together a list of easy, nutritious, and delicious low-carb foods you can swap into your diet without much hassle or sacrifice. Click through to get hit with some food inspiration.