Laurie Castelli / Getty

Lose Fat

10 Easy and Nutritious Low-carb Food Swaps

Try these food options that pack a punch while still tasting good.

Laurie Castelli / Getty
View Gallery (10)

To reap the results of a diet, you've got to put in the work first. But sticking to a healthy eating plan shouldn’t feel like a chore, and your list of diet-approved foods should be full of things you'll actually enjoy. Thankfully, there are plenty of low-carb food options that pack a nutritional punch while still tasting good.

The food you eat can go a long way—you are what you eat, after all. That's why we put together a list of easy, nutritious, and delicious low-carb foods you can swap into your diet without much hassle or sacrifice. Click through to get hit with some food inspiration

10 Easy and Nutritious Low-carb Food Swaps
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
cislander / Getty
1. Lettuce Instead of Bread

Whether if it’s taco Tuesday or a sandwich for lunch, you can still enjoy what’s in the shell or between the slices of bread. Use lettuce for taco shells, wraps, or as sliced bread to enjoy classic meals. One lettuce leaf contains 0.5 grams of carbohydrates and just four calories. 

2 of 10
istetiana / Getty
2. Cauliflower Rice for Rice, Pizza, and Mashed Potatoes

Rice goes with everything, but it’s higher in carbohydrates and can pack on the weight. Choose cauliflower rice for stir-fries or make a pizza crust out of it. You make your own by grating a head of cauliflower, or buy it already prepared in the frozen section. Green Giant and Bird’s Eye are popular frozen cauliflower products, making rice, pizza crust, and mashed potatoes. You can even try QUEST’s Thin Crust Pizza, containing six grams of net carbs per serving.

3 of 10
Monteros, Hugo / Getty
3. Spaghetti Squash and Veggie Noodles for Pasta

Afraid of a carb overload with pasta? Try spaghetti squash or veggie noodles. You can DIY or purchase it in the frozen section. Green Giant offers a line of veggie spirals: butternut squash, beets, zucchini, and carrot. 

4 of 10
4. Kale Chips for Chips

Save yourself from the grease, salt, and carbs by making kale chips. On a baking sheet, place kale, olive oil, and a seasoning of your choice and bake the kale pieces for 5-10 minutes at 350°F. If you’re not a cook, you can find kale chips in your local supermarket. Be on the lookout for these brand names: Rhythm, The Better Chip, Simply 7, and Made in Nature. 

5 of 10
Brian Klutch
5. Mushroom Caps Instead of Buns

Craving a burger? You can have it without the bun or use a Portobello mushroom cap as the bun. Two mushroom caps are 8 grams of carbohydrates. 

6 of 10
Kristin Duvall / Getty
6. Chia Seeds Instead of Oats

Afraid of breaking up your morning oatmeal routine? Give chia seeds a try to replace your morning oats. Almost all the carbs in chia seeds are fiber, which helps you feel fuller for longer. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids and are high in calcium and antioxidants. For a keto-friendly breakfast, try this recipe by Perfect Keto.

See also: 10 Keto-Friendly Breakfasts

7 of 10
Westend61 / Getty
7. Stevia for Sugar

Swap out sugar for Stevia. One teaspoon of Stevia contains 2.3 grams of carbohydrates, and this food item can be used in your morning coffee and for baking. 

8 of 10
Linda Hughes / Snapwire / Getty
8. Almond Flour for White Flour

For when you’re looking to bake something, use almond flour instead of the regular white flour. Each quarter cup of almond flour contains 3 grams of carbs and has more high-quality fats. 

9 of 10
Laurie Castelli / Getty
9. Almond Milk for Regular Milk

Skim milk contains 12 grams of carbohydrates and 12 grams of sugar compared to almond milk, which includes just 1.5 grams of carbs and 0 grams of sugar. Save yourself with a glass of almond milk in the morning or your protein shakes. 

10 of 10
mikroman6 / Getty
10. Cucumber Slices Instead of Crackers

Crackers are a classic snack staple, but they back a significant amount of carbs—21 grams per four squares. Four slices of cucumber only contain 0.8 grams of carbs. Put a fun spin on cucumber slices by adding guacamole on top or use them as sandwich slices.

7 Fruits and Veggies to Check Out This Month – November
7 Fruits and Veggies to Check Out in November
Almond Milk
10 Easy Low-carb Food Swaps
Keto Meal Prep
9 Myths About the Keto Diet
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments