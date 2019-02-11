5 Reasons You Should Be Eating Bugs

Insects Are a High-Quality Protein

According to a 2013 article published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, researchers concluded that insects specifically from the order Orthoptera—which include grasshoppers, crickets, and locusts—are particularly rich in protein and are a valuable alternative protein source. The protein in most edible insects is high quality, providing the essential amino acids.

Plus, a 2017 article published in Nutrition Review found that on a fresh weight basis, the protein content of edible insects range from 7 to 48 percent, which is comparable with the free-weight protein content in shrimp (13-27 percent), tilapia (16-19 percent) and beef (19-26 percent).