5 Reasons You Should Be Eating Bugs
Eating bugs might not sound appetizing, but the benefits to your body (and the planet as a whole) are undeniable.
You may have seen cricket protein in various forms, flour, chips, bars, or even offered whole as a delicacy. This trend has been slowly infiltrating our culture, although the history of entomophagy—the practice of eating insects—dates back to the 8th century BCE. Globally the most commonly consumed insects are beetles (31 percent of total insects consumed); caterpillars (18 percent consumed); bees, wasps, and ants (14 percent consumed); and grasshoppers, locusts, and crickets (13 percent consumed). With the world’s population set to increase to nine billion people by 2050, edible insects can help meet increasing food demands. Here are five reasons why eating insects may be something you want to consider.
Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition and best-selling author of Smart Meal Prep for Beginners, The Easy 5-Ingredient Healthy Cookbook, The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook, and The Greek Yogurt Kitchen.