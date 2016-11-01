Top 10 Low-Carb Fall Fruits and Vegetables

Fall presents some of the best eating of the year with a variety of healthy fruits and vegetables loaded with nutrients. But if you’re following a Paleo nutrition plan, you’re probably thinking staples of fall and winter meals, like potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and squashes are too starchy to fit into your low-carb diet.

Think again, because there are a lot of great tasting nutritional powerhouses on the fall menu that are low on the glycemic index (GI), and will fit perfectly into your diet. Some of the lowest GI foods are those you never thought would stare you down at the end of your fork.

Glycemic? “The glycemic index is a nutritional scale that ranks foods containing carbohydrates from 0-100 based on how much they raise blood glucose levels after eating,” says Stefanie Senior a Toronto-based registered Dietitian in private practice. “Foods with a low glycemic index (anything less than a score of 55) create a slower and steadier rise in blood sugar after eating, which helps control hunger and food cravings.”

They are the foundation of any bodybuilder’s diet plan, as sugar intake that the body does not burn as fuel gets stored as fat.

Check out Stefanie’s top 10 low glycemic foods to feast on this fall.