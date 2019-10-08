10 Emergency Nutrition Hacks to Get Shredded Fast

1. Hydrate With Precision

Since your body is, you know, made out of water and stuff, it’s probably a bad idea to go too low on it. And going too high can lead to mineral imbalances.

“Staying hydrated is critical for general health as well as many specific metabolic processes,” says Alvino. “Here’s a great formula to help you optimize your water intake: Take your body weight and multiply it by 0.66. That is the minimum number of ounces of water you should be drinking daily.”

For a 200-pound athlete, that means 132 ounces a day, from wake-up until bedtime.

“Be sure that the water you drink is just water,” Alvino says. “No sweeteners or flavors, even if they are ‘natural.’ Clear water only!” This is to ensure that your body doesn’t have any unfavorable swelling or water retention