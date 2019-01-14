The 10 Worst Diet Tips to Follow

Cut the Sugar!

London says, “One of the biggest trends I’ve noticed among clients is that many assume they have a personal 'problem' with sugar, when actually, they’re doing one or all of these three things.”

First, consuming sugar from unlikely food sources without knowing that those foods contain sugar, like condiments and sauces. Second, attempting to Band-Aid a love of sugar with items that are just not going to cut it (like a banana when you want a donut) and subsequently eating way more than they need over the course of a day as a result of “avoiding sugar.” Lastly, not filling up enough on nutrient-dense foods at those meals to keep you satisfied enough to consciously eat real dessert without worry.

Instead: Making a conscious decision to eat quality sugars is most important. London says, “For most of us, sugar adds up in our diets in ways that have much more to do with our lifestyle than they do with our making a conscious decision to have something sweet.”