The 11 Worst Diet Tips to Follow

Cut Out Fruit to Cut Down Carbs
With sugar being demonized, some are recommending to avoid fruit because it has sugar. The logic goes that sugar makes you fat and if fruit has sugar, then it will make you gain weight. Unfortunately, individual foods don't make you fat. What matters is the quality and quantity of the food. Foods with added sugar like donuts and cookies have tons of added sugar and provide empty calories and little nutrition. A typical frosted donut can run about 280 calories, 15 grams of fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 40 grams of carbs, and 20 grams sugar. As an alternative, take one medium orange, which provides 69 calories, no fat or saturated fat, 17.6 grams of carbs, and 12 grams of sugar.
The major difference? Those 69 calories flavored with natural sugar also comes with 138 percent of the daily recommended amount of the antioxidant vitamin C, 12 percent the recommended amount of both folate and fiber, and lesser amounts of B-vitamins, potassium, and calcium.
Oranges also provide natural plant compounds, phytochemicals, that help fight and prevent disease. The 2015-2020 dietary guidelines for Americans recommends fruit be part of a balanced diet, and they do provide nutrients that most Americans don't get enough of, including potassium and fiber. Additionally, 2011 study published in Metabolism examined the effects two groups, one which decreased all sugars, including fruit while a second group decreased all sugar, including natural sugar in fruit. The group that ate less fruit and added sugar lost an average of 6.5 pounds, while the group who ate less added sugar but still consumed fruit lost an average of nine.
Fruit can and should be part of a healthy, well-balanced muscle-building diet so reap all the benefits of the nutrition fruit has to offer.