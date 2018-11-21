25 Keto-Friendly Foods That Are Essential to Your Diet

Trying to brainstorm a keto-friendly shopping list can be a confusing process, even for people experienced with the diet. That's because keto follows a very particular nutritional profile, where the body converts fat into energy by sticking to low-carb, high-fat/protein foods. It may sound simple enough, but finding the right combination of low-carb, high-fat foods isn't easy. That's the reason why we’ve rounded up the top fat-burning and muscle-building foods that are keto-approved. So quit searching Google in vain, because your essential keto list is just a click away.
1 of 25
pbombaert / Getty
Red Meat and Poultry
Red meat and poultry contain zero carbohydrates and are loaded with B vitamins and minerals, like selenium, potassium, and zinc. A three-ounce steak contains 26 grams of protein, and three ounces of a skinless chicken breast contains 28 grams of protein.
Bonus: red meat and poultry take on the flavor of whatever they’re seasoned with, and the following seasonings are keto-friendly: chili powder, ground cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, salt, and pepper.
2 of 25
Igor Golovniov / EyeEm / Getty
Eggs
Eggs are a nutrition powerhouse and can be used in any dish. There’s less than one gram of carbohydrates and about six grams of protein in one egg. The yolk is the most nutritious part—loaded with B vitamins and antioxidants. Additionally, it’s a myth that the cholesterol in an egg will elevate blood cholesterol levels.
3 of 25
MAIKA 777 / Getty
Cheese
Cheese makes every dish better, doesn't it? Lucky for you, one ounce of sharp cheddar cheese has less than one gram of carbs. Unfortunately, it also contains 10 grams of total fat (5.5 grams of saturated fat). Since cheese is high in saturated fat, it’s important to note that too much of it can do damage to fat-related blood levels.
4 of 25
Westend61 / Getty
Avocado
Looking for a jolt of nutrition? Make an avocado part of a meal or snack by using it as a low-carb substitute for spreads. One cup of an avocado packs just 12 grams of carbs, 21 grams of fat, and three grams of protein.
5 of 25
Malorny / Getty
Fish
Fatty fish get the name because they are high in omega-3 fats, which can lower blood-fat levels, curb joint pain and stiffness, and can help treat depression. So start piling your plate with salmon and mackerel twice a week to create a leaner physique.
6 of 25
jayk7 / Getty
Coconut Oil
Extra-virgin olive oil has nothing on coconut oil, which is seemingly perfect for the keto diet. It’s made up of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that are absorbed by the liver and converted to ketones, which are used as a source of energy during the keto diet. It is best to use coconut oil when cooking with low heat and pairs well with seafood, baked goods, and Asian recipes.
7 of 25
Westend61 / Getty
Nuts
You can go nuts with nuts on the keto diet. Pecans, Brazil nuts, and macadamia nuts contain the lowest amount of carbs per serving—four to five grams of carbs for three ounces. When you need a quick fix, nuts can provide you with the right amount of energy so you can continue powering through the day.
8 of 25
Halfdark / Getty
Seeds
Seeds contain a significant amount of essential fatty acids and amino acids, in addition to vitamins A, B, C, and E, calcium, potassium, zinc, iron, and manganese. Chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds can be eaten alone or can be added to a salad.
9 of 25
Westend61 / Getty
Leafy Greens
Dark greens, like spinach and kale, can fuel the body with vitamin K, fiber, B vitamins, calcium, and lutein. The fiber found in leafy greens aids in weight loss and promotes digestion, while vitamin K increases cardiac output, allowing you to hit the gym more efficiently. For carb concerns, one cup of spinach contains one gram of carbs, and one cup of kale contains six grams of carbs.
10 of 25
bernie_photo / Getty
Berries
Have no fear: you can still maintain your berry fix while going keto. A half cup of blackberries and blueberries has seven to 10 grams of carbs. Bonus: they’re loaded with antioxidants, which can prevent free radical damage that’s produced during heavy lifting sessions.
11 of 25
Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty
Low-Carb Bread
Yes, low-carb bread does exist. ThinSlim Foods produces low-carb foods, ranging from sliced bread to bagels. One bagel and one slice of bread from ThinSlim Foods sits at zero net carbs, so you can still enjoy a classic sandwich for lunch.
12 of 25
James And James / Getty
Greek Yogurt
Most yogurts are high up on the sugar and carb list, but full-fat Greek yogurt is keto-approved. One cup of whole milk Greek yogurt will feed your body with 22 grams of protein and just seven grams of carbs.
When you’re on the go and need to keep your protein up, grab beef jerky. One large piece packs five grams of total fat, two grams of carbs, and seven grams of protein. Popular brands to look out for are KRAVE, Field Trip, and Jack Links.
15 of 25
10'000 Hours / Getty
Protein Powder
It can be difficult to find a keto-approved protein powder, but the next time you hit up the supp store, keep an eye out for BPI Sports ISO-HD Protein Powder, Perfect Keto Collagen, and Optimum Nutrition Platinum HydroWhey. The Perfect Keto Collagen is made of MCTs and collagen—feeding your hard-trained muscles with the right combo of amino acids and fatty acids.
16 of 25
"""Jackson, Richard""" / Getty
Unsweetened Almond Milk
Skim milk is rich in sugar and carbs, which is more than enough reason to turn to unsweetened almond milk. One cup of Silk UnSweetened Vanilla Almond Milk only has one gram of carbs and zero grams of sugar. Consider unsweetened almond milk for your next post-workout shake.
17 of 25
Sabine Thielemann / EyeEm / Getty
Deli Lunch Meats
Deli lunch meats are quick and easy, and adding them to a sandwich or creating a deli roll-up with cheese and lettuce is a great lunch option. A two-ounce portion of sliced turkey has just two grams of carbs and eight grams of protein.
18 of 25
LauriPatterson / Getty
Cottage Cheese
If you’re looking for new snacks, try some cottage cheese. A one-half cup of regular cottage cheese is four grams of fat and 12 grams of protein. Add cottage cheese to a salad, a fajita bowl, or low-carb pasta.
19 of 25
Westend61 / Getty
Mushrooms
Mushrooms: they’re a nutrition powerhouse and can add a punch of flavor to meals. Look for shiitake mushrooms during your next shopping trip—they’re loaded with vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which will aid in energy production and muscle recovery.
20 of 25
Hein Van Tonder / EyeEm / Getty
Bacon
For those on the keto diet, bacon is a treat that should only be consumed in moderation due to the high saturated fat content. But its fat and protein ratio make it a suitable keto fit. Remember that when shopping around for bacon, make sure to avoid the pre-sweetened ones.
21 of 25
Lisa Hubbard / Getty
Spagetti Squash
Pasta lovers can rejoice because spaghetti squash is your new (tasty) alternative. Not only is it nutritious, but one cup only has seven grams of carbs. When cooked and shredded, spaghetti squash will take on the flavor of what it’s cooked in, so keep it simple with coconut oil and a bit of salt and pepper.
Sugar-free ketchup, mustard, and coconut aminos will be your go-to condiments while on the keto diet. Coconut aminos provide a sweet-salty flavor, containing 17 amino acids and an array of B vitamins. Use coconut aminos as a salad dressing, dipping sauce, or as a marinade.
24 of 25
Lenora Gim / Getty
Spices and Herbs
These keto-friendly spices will add more flavor to a dish without wreaking havoc on your carb profile. Keep an eye out for basil, oregano, parsley, thyme, and cilantro.
25 of 25
Steve Cohen / Getty
Protein Bars
Low-carb protein bars do exist, so getting your fill when you’re craving something sweet isn't off the table. For your next shopping trip, add these to your list: Perfect Keto Protein Bars, Quest Nutrition Protein Bars, Keto-Crave Energy Bars, and KetoSlim Protein Bars.