25 Keto-Friendly Foods That Are Essential to Your Diet

Red Meat and Poultry

Red meat and poultry contain zero carbohydrates and are loaded with B vitamins and minerals, like selenium, potassium, and zinc. A three-ounce steak contains 26 grams of protein, and three ounces of a skinless chicken breast contains 28 grams of protein.

Bonus: red meat and poultry take on the flavor of whatever they’re seasoned with, and the following seasonings are keto-friendly: chili powder, ground cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, salt, and pepper.