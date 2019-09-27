The Safest Seafood Options on the Market

Chicken and steak are probably staples in your diet. But sometimes you crave a different protein source, and seafood just might be the best choice (just don’t microwave it at work).

Fish, shellfish, and other aquatic creatures should definitely in your fridge and freezer on a regular basis—most varieties are filled with muscle-building protein, macro and micro nutrients, and vitamins and minerals. Federal health guidelines regularly recommend adults eat at least half a pound of seafood per week.

However, people often have concerns about seafood, and rightfully so. Certain brands and species have high mercury levels, which in high doses could lead to numbness, memory problems, deperession, and more. Not to mention that pesticides, diseases, and an abundance of plastic in our oceans have polluted millions of fish throughout the world, making certain ones unsafe for human consumption.

Luckily, seafoodwatch.org, created by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, keeps track of the healthiest varieties of seafood available to consumers. The group’s guidelines for seafood safety are largely recognized as the industry standard.

Here, we’ll break down some of their recommendations for the best seafood options on the market, and the best and worst sources for them.