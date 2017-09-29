5 CrossFit Workouts to Build Shredded Six-pack Abs

CrossFit is all about making people stronger, fitter, and healthier. Most coaches will tell you that sculpting beach bodies isn’t really a defining point of the program.

It does tend to happen, though. "We find that we can get our desired aesthetic results through these functional movements," says Conor Murphy, a coach at Reebok CrossFit One and a seminar staff member for CrossFit HQ.

If you're looking for five abs-destroying workouts, you've come to the right place. Scroll through this gallery for five CrossFit WODs that'll help you build ripped six-pack abs.

All models are wearing Reebok apparel available at Reebok.com