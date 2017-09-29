skynesher / Getty

Abs and Core Exercises

5 CrossFit Workouts to Build Shredded Six-pack Abs

There's a reason CrossFitters are known for taking off their shirts. These WODs will definitely help you get an enviable six-pack by building your abdominal muscles and burning fat at the same time.

CrossFit is all about making people stronger, fitter, and healthier. Most coaches will tell you that sculpting beach bodies isn’t really a defining point of the program.

It does tend to happen, though. "We find that we can get our desired aesthetic results through these functional movements," says Conor Murphy, a coach at Reebok CrossFit One and a seminar staff member for CrossFit HQ.

If you're looking for five abs-destroying workouts, you've come to the right place. Scroll through this gallery for five CrossFit WODs that'll help you build ripped six-pack abs.

 

Chris Cardoza
1. The Core Melter

As soon as you start doing the toes to bar, it'll be obvious that they're working your core. The overhead squats, on the other hand, may feel more like a shoulders and legs exercise. Think again: "Holding a weight overhead and moving through the range of motion of a squat really tests your abs’ ability to stabilize your upper body," Murphy says. If 75lbs is too ambitious, feel free to scale down.

 

A B C D
40 Reps 30 Reps 20 Reps 10 Reps
Toes To Bar Overhead Squat Toes To Bar Overhead Squat Toes To Bar Overhead Squat Toes To Bar Overhead Squat
* FOR OVERHEAD SQUATS WEIGHT SETTING SHOULD BE SET TO 75LBS FOR MEN AND 45 LBS FOR WOMEN

 

2. Annie

This workout comes from Pat Vellner, who took fourth at the 2017 CrossFit Games. "If you want to step it up a notch, you can double the amount of double-unders and switch out situps for GHD situps," he says. If that sounds a little overwhelming, feel free to do single-unders instead of double-unders. No matter what, though, "Transition fast and don’t stop moving!"

 

A B C D E
50 Reps 40 Reps 30 Reps 20 Reps 10 Reps
Double Unders Sit Ups Double Unders Sit Ups Double Unders Sit Ups Double Unders Sit Ups Double Unders Sit Ups
*SHOULD BE DONE AS FAST AS POSSIBLE

 

Chris Cardoza
3. DG

Dan Bailey, a former sprinter for Ohio University and a five-time CrossFit Games competitor, recommends this WOD. The toes to bar are going to fire up your abs, which you'll have to use to stabilize yourself on the lunges and the dumbbell thrusters (even more unstable than regular barbell thrusters).

 

TIME LIMIT: 10 MINUTES
AS MANY REPS  AS MANY REPS AS MANY REPS
Toe To Bar Dumbbell Thrusters 35 lbs Dumbbell Walking Lunge
Chris Cardoza
4. Durante Core

This workout comes from Todd Brandon Morris, a Level Two CrossFit Coach and workout programmer for CrossFit NYC. "This is deceptively challenging,” he says. “The first round might not feel too challenging, but by the third round your core will be on fire. One of the great things about this workout is that you don’t need any equipment!"

 

5 ROUNDS 5 ROUNDS 5 ROUNDS 5 ROUNDS
10 REPS 10 REPS 10 REPS 10 SECONDS
Hollow Rocks V-Ups Tuck-Ups Hollow Hold
*REST FOR 1-MIN AFTER EACH ROUND

 

Chris Cardoza
5. David's Idea

10-minute Alternating EMOM (every minute on the minute):

Minute 1: 10 Burpee Box Jump-overs at 24" (20" for women)
Minute 2: 10 Toes to Bar

Alternate in this pattern until 10 minutes are up.

"Ten minutes will never go by so fast and slow at the same time,” says Morris, who also recommended this WOD. Maintain continuous motion with the burpee box jump-overs so you have some time at the end of the minute to catch your breath before the toes to bar reps."

