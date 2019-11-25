Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

Core Focus: 2 Circuits for a Strong, Ripped Core

Sharpen your abs and strengthen your core in less than 15 minutes.

Pretty much everyone I train wants a six-pack reminiscent of the chiseled musculature and V shape that Brad Pitt sported in Fight Club. (Just like his performance, Pitt’s abs still stand out.) I don’t have an issue with this, but I also think there should be a little more thought put into the pursuit of abdominal perfection. After all, your abs aren’t just show muscles. In fact, they’re a collection of muscles that make up what you know as your core.

Your core is a 360-degree protective system that stabilizes your spine and helps you transfer energy between your upper and lower body. Pulling up for your signature jumper at the Y engages your core. Breathing into your belly before a heavy deadlift activates your core. Sprinting out of the room during Thanksgiving as Uncle Joe tells you that the earth warming up is a natural phenomenon definitely activates your core.

In other words: Training your core is training for life, and the best part is that, with a bit of planning, you can achieve both a whittled six-pack and a strong core.

When most folks think of abs training, they think of crunches and situps. These are flexion moves that hit your rectus abdominis, which is the six-pack component of your core and are just part of the abs-training puzzle. In addition to flexion, you also need to focus on isometric stability and rotation.

Isometric stability is all about controlling the core to avoid flexion or extension. This is where exercises such as the plank and ab rollouts come into play. They extend the body, forcing the anterior core to kick in and stabilize the spine. As a result, they activate your abs more than any other exercise, according to a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. As for rotation, this movement should stem from your midback and hips, and working it will help your body become more fluent in the pattern. It’s like hitting a golf ball—the more you practice, the more fluid and effective your swing will become. Rotate more, and you’ll become far better at it—which will also give you a Tiger-like drive.

Enough shop talk. I’ve outlined two circuits that cover all three components of abs training to take your midsection from mediocre to Pitt-worthy.

Circuit 1

Directions: Complete each move one after the other, resting 90 seconds between each round. Do 4 total rounds.

Exercise

Reps

Ball Crunch

15

Ab Twist with Bar

10 per side

Ab Rollout

15

Weighted Crunch

15

Circuit 2

Directions: Complete each move one after the other, resting 90 seconds between each round. Do 4 total rounds.

Exercise

Reps

Hanging Leg Raise

15

Russian Twist

10 per side

Forearm Plank

30 sec.

Weighted Leg Raise

15

David Otey, C.S.C.S., is a personal training manager at Equinox in New York City. You can follow him on Instagram @davidscottpt.

Ball Crunch

Lie on ball with knees bent and feet about shoulder-width apart. Crunch torso toward knees, raising your chest upward. Stop when the middle of your back loses contact with the ball.

Ab Twist with Bar

Hold a bar over shoulders with both hands, feet about shoulder width. Brace core, then twist upper body until the bar is pointing in front of you. Contract your obliques as you rotate.

Ab Rollout

Using an ab wheel and while keeping your lower back straight, roll out as far as you can, just before your lower back dips, then return to start. That’s 1 rep.

Weighted Crunch

Lie on your back, placing a medicine ball between your feet. (Another variation is to hold a weight with your hands.) With your hands locked behind your head, brace your core and lift your shoulders and upper back off the floor. Hold at the top for a second, then retract on the way down to starting position.

Hanging Leg Raise

Grab a pullup bar with an overhand grip (or a rope, as shown), making sure your arms are straight and feet are off the ground. With legs completely straight, tighten your core and use your abs to raise feet toward shoulders. Pause when your thighs reach your chest.

Russian Twist

Sit on the floor in the top position of a situp and, while holding a medicine ball with both hands, extend your arms in front of you. Explosively twist your body to one side and then twist back. Alternate sides.

Forearm Plank

Place forearms on floor (or on a medicine ball), with elbows directly under shoulders. Lift hips, forming a straight line from head to heels. Hold for 30 seconds.

Weighted Leg Raise

Seated on a bench or floor, place hands under glutes, palms facing down. Keeping your legs as straight as possible, slowly raise legs perpendicular to the floor. Hold momentarily, then lower. For added resistance, place a medicine ball between your feet.

