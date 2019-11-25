Core Focus: 2 Circuits for a Strong, Ripped Core

Pretty much everyone I train wants a six-pack reminiscent of the chiseled musculature and V shape that Brad Pitt sported in Fight Club. (Just like his performance, Pitt’s abs still stand out.) I don’t have an issue with this, but I also think there should be a little more thought put into the pursuit of abdominal perfection. After all, your abs aren’t just show muscles. In fact, they’re a collection of muscles that make up what you know as your core.

Your core is a 360-degree protective system that stabilizes your spine and helps you transfer energy between your upper and lower body. Pulling up for your signature jumper at the Y engages your core. Breathing into your belly before a heavy deadlift activates your core. Sprinting out of the room during Thanksgiving as Uncle Joe tells you that the earth warming up is a natural phenomenon definitely activates your core.

In other words: Training your core is training for life, and the best part is that, with a bit of planning, you can achieve both a whittled six-pack and a strong core.

When most folks think of abs training, they think of crunches and situps. These are flexion moves that hit your rectus abdominis, which is the six-pack component of your core and are just part of the abs-training puzzle. In addition to flexion, you also need to focus on isometric stability and rotation.

Isometric stability is all about controlling the core to avoid flexion or extension. This is where exercises such as the plank and ab rollouts come into play. They extend the body, forcing the anterior core to kick in and stabilize the spine. As a result, they activate your abs more than any other exercise, according to a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. As for rotation, this movement should stem from your midback and hips, and working it will help your body become more fluent in the pattern. It’s like hitting a golf ball—the more you practice, the more fluid and effective your swing will become. Rotate more, and you’ll become far better at it—which will also give you a Tiger-like drive.

Enough shop talk. I’ve outlined two circuits that cover all three components of abs training to take your midsection from mediocre to Pitt-worthy.

Circuit 1

Directions: Complete each move one after the other, resting 90 seconds between each round. Do 4 total rounds.

Exercise Reps Ball Crunch 15 Ab Twist with Bar 10 per side Ab Rollout 15 Weighted Crunch 15

Circuit 2

Directions: Complete each move one after the other, resting 90 seconds between each round. Do 4 total rounds.

Exercise Reps Hanging Leg Raise 15 Russian Twist 10 per side Forearm Plank 30 sec. Weighted Leg Raise 15

David Otey, C.S.C.S., is a personal training manager at Equinox in New York City. You can follow him on Instagram @davidscottpt.