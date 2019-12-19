Pro Tips to Get Ripped Lower Abs

Do you do tons of abdominal exercises, but still have trouble developing your lower abs? It may not be simply a matter of choosing better exercises, says IFBB pro bodybuilder, actor, and trainer to the stars Roland Kickinger. Some exercises definitely tend to emphasize the lower abs and some tend to emphasize the top part of the abdominals, but there are other important factors to consider if you're having trouble bringing out your lower abs.

Learn more about Kickinger's checklist of what to do to turn your two-pack into a ripped six-pack.