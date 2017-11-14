Arm Exercises

Best Triceps Exercise Supersets to Build Bigger, Stronger Arms

Add more size to your tris with these potent, sleeve-stretching moves.

Pete Williams, C.P.T. thumbnail by CPT
Tri 'em On for Size

Triceps dips exercise
Nobody did more for triceps than Linda Hamilton. When she rocked a black tank top in Terminator 2 in 1992, many women realized for the first time that what they wanted was Sarah Connor’s triceps.

At that point, few women lifted weights. A generation later, you can find as many women as men in many gyms and CrossFit boxes. They’re all pursuing big triceps, which make up roughly two-thirds of the mass of your upper arm.

But it’s a mistake to view the triceps as strictly beach muscles (though they do look nice in swimwear or tight T-shirts). The three-headed triceps brachii muscle plays a key role in sports and the movements of everyday life, working with the lats to bring the arm toward the body and playing a huge role in the extension of the elbow joint.

Try launching a basketball, signing your name or taking a swim stroke without the triceps. It can’t be done. Nor can you swing a bat, racquet, or golf club without your tris playing a prominent role.

So it’s worth spending some time on the triceps, even if you don’t need them to save the world like Sarah Connor.

In this workout, we have five pairs of triceps supersets. As is normally the case with supersets, don’t rest between the paired exercises (marked A and B in the same number). You may rest 60 seconds between superset pairs.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. Triceps Stretch and Triceps Pressdowns

Man Performing Triceps Pushdown At Gym
1A. TRICEPS STRETCH

WHY IT WORKS: This not only stretches your triceps, but also provides a good barometer of your shoulder mobility.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand with one hand behind your neck and your elbow pointing up. Use your other hand—or, more likely, your other hand gently pulling a rope or towel held in your other hand—to pull down your elbow. You’ll likely find this easier on one side than the other. Unlike a lot of stretches, you can make relatively quick progress on this one if you do it daily, to the point where you can forego the towel or rope and gradually grasp hands on both sides.

PRESCRIPTION: Hold for 10 seconds on each side.

1B. TRICEPS PRESSDOWNS

WHY IT WORKS: When done properly, this move effectively isolates the triceps without placing undue stress on your elbow joints.

HOW TO DO IT: This is perhaps the most familiar triceps move, but people often execute it poorly. The key when pushing the cable (or bar) down into the fully extended position is to maintain good posture with your shoulders pulled back and down. Return the cable/bar no higher than chest level with each rep, and make sure you don’t move your upper arms or use your hips to help with the weight.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

2. Suspension Trainer Triceps Extension and Dips

Bodyweight Dip
2A. SUSPENSION TRAINER TRICEPS EXTENSION

WHY IT WORKS: The bodyweight resistance provided by the TRX is an effective, controlled movement that challenges the triceps.

HOW TO DO IT: Lean forward in a split stance with arms straight out at shoulder-level in front of you, holding the TRX handle so the TRX hangs diagonally. Keeping your body straight, bend your elbows and lower your body until the hands are next to your head. Extend your elbows and return to starting position. After the first set, switch up your split stance.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

2B. DIP

WHY IT WORKS: Perhaps the simplest triceps exercise, the dip is also one of the most effective and can be done on a bench, chair, or bars—even the floor.

HOW TO DO IT: Position yourself above and between the bars (or with your back to a bench or chair) and grab the handles with an overhand grip. Cross your ankles behind you to make it slightly easier and put more weight on your chest; straighten your legs and point your toes for more triceps isolation. Lower yourself slowly, and push back up in a controlled manner.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

3. Chaturanga and Dumbbell Skullcrusher

Chaturanga
3A. CHATURANGA

WHY IT WORKS: There’s a reason your tiny yoga instructor has such amazing tris. This signature yoga move challenges you to support your entire body with your triceps.

HOW TO DO IT: From a standard plank position, lower your elbows to shoulder-height, pinning them against your side. Your chest, shoulders, upper arms, and elbows should be in alignment. Push back to plank.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

3B. DUMBBELL SKULLCRUSHER

WHY IT WORKS: The classic skullcrusher not only directly works the triceps, but also builds coordination between the upper back and triceps.

HOW TO DO IT: Lie face-up on a bench and lower the dumbbells until your elbows are bent 90°. Then pull back to starting position.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

4. Plank-to-pushup and Cable Cross Pulldown

5 CrossFit Workouts to Burn Off Your Body Fat
4A. PLANK-TO-PUSHUP

WHY IT WORKS: The triceps carry much of the burden for this challenging compound movement.

HOW TO DO IT: Begin in a forearm plank position. Push from your triceps, placing your right hand on the ground and then your left hand, gradually rising to pushup position. Return to forearm plank by placing your right forearm down and then your left.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

4B. CABLE CROSS PULLDOWN

WHY IT WORKS: In addition to working the triceps, you’ll get some benefits to the back and shoulders, too. And because it’s a pulling movement, you can do this between two pushing movements without taking a break.

HOW TO DO IT: Kneel in front of a cable machine holding cable handles overhead diagonally across the body. Pull your elbows down to your sides, and then the handles diagonally down and across your body as you straighten your elbows and rotate your palms to face forward.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

5. Diamond Pushup and Suspension Trainer Triceps Flye

Narrow-Grip Pushup
5A. DIAMOND PUSHUPS

WHY IT WORKS: By performing pushups from this position, you take a traditional all-around upper-body move and make it into a triceps-intensive exercise.

HOW TO DO IT: Assume pushup position with index fingers and thumbs touching to form a diamond shape. Push up using the triceps. Make sure to go to full extension.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

5B. SUSPENSION TRAINER TRICEPS FLYE

WHY IT WORKS: Like a chest flye, a suspension trainer flye works the triceps. The difference is that your bodyweight is providing the resistance.

HOW TO DO IT: Stand with feet together so you’re facing the suspension trainer anchors. Grab the handles and lean forward so your arms are at 90° angles. Extend your arms from the elbows, as in a standard chest fly, bringing your body almost to an upright position.

PRESCRIPTION: 2 sets of 10 reps.

