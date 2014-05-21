The 7 Best Arm Moves of All Time

Ask seven people what the seven best arm exercises of all-time are and answers are likely to vary drastically. Movements that spark muscle growth for one person may not yield the same results for someone else. (That’s another reason we’re constantly on you to change your exercise selection, sets, reps and rest periods on a consistent basis.)

So are the following 7 exercises the best arm moves of all time? Yes, according to Eraldo Maglara NSCA-CPT—because they’ve been the most effective at helping him and his clients sculpt bigger, stronger guns. Are they the best arm exercises for you? Let us know in the comments.