Back Exercises

The Best 'Muscle & Fitness' Back Workout Routines of All Time

Stop complaining about your slowly developing lats, traps, and rhomboids—and boost your results with our best back workouts ever.

Nothing helps create that killer V-shaped physique better than a wide, muscular back. As those who've built monster-size backs of their own will tell you, it's all about incorporating the best combination of back exercises to get wide up top.

If you're looking to build a tapered torso that turns heads, look no further than the most popular back-expanding workout routines ever featured on Muscle & Fitness.

Whether you're just starting out or have hit a plateau, now's the perfect time for you to jump-start your upper-body workout program with any of the following back routines. With a healthy dose of back-targeted moves that hit the lats, traps, rear delts, and rhomboids from every angle, you'll be sporting that Frank Zane-esque V-taper in no time.

Choose the back workout of your choice, and get ready to move some serious iron for a wider, more muscular back.

1. Vince McMahon's Back to Business Workout

WWE boss Vince McMahon prides himself on a monster-size back. Follow the chairman's lead to build your own giant back with three giant sets.

Click here to see the workout.

2 of 7
Per Bernal
2. Supersets for a Super-size Back

Even when time is tight, you can train your entire back by pairing a vertical pull with a horizontal one to hit your middle and upper back, and lower and upper lats.

Click here to see the workout.

3 of 7
MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty
3. Back-trashing Pullup Workout

Put yourself through the paces of a high-volume session with this back-thrashing, single-exercise workout. It may be just one basic move, but your lats will feel the burn after knocking out the required reps.

Click here to see the workout.

4 of 7
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/MNPhotoStudios / Getty
4. The Bigger, Stronger Back Workout

With a bevy of back-blasting moves, this four-week training program targets every muscle system behind you. Tough out the duration for a stronger, chiseled back you can slap a billboard on.

Click here for the workout.

5 of 7
Per Bernal
5. Phil Heath's Back-blasting Routine

Looking like the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion may not be in reach for mere mortals, but with Phil Heath's favorite back exercises, you should be on your way to massive posterior growth.

Click here for the workout.

6 of 7
M+F Magazine
6. The Best Change-up Back Workout

This updated Level Up back regimen provides variety from the original routine while maintaining the meat-and-potatoes exercises we like so much for building a wider, thicker, and stronger back.

Click here for the workout.

7 of 7
Per Bernal
7. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Back Workout

Few guys take their training as seriously as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which is why everyone's favorite, ridiculously ripped celebrity sports a masterpiece of a physique—and why you should follow his lead for building a bigger back.

Click here for the workout.

