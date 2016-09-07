7 Hardcore Chest Exercises for the Advanced Lifter

Mechanical Advantage Drop-Set Incline Presses

Drop sets have been a mainstay technique for bodybuilders for nearly half a century because they allow bodybuilders to extend sets and increase total time under tension. Typically, a drop set consists of two to three mini-sets where each one is reduced 20 to 30 percent per “drop.” The obvious drawback is after two drops you might be using 40 percent of the weight you started with.

Mechanical advantage drop sets allow you to extend the set, increasing time under tension without decreasing the weight you are lifting.

Mechanical advantage drop sets are taken to failure, and upon failure, instead of reducing the weight you are lifting, you increase mechanical advantage; this is done on the incline press by reducing the angle of the incline upon failure.

Start with a weight you can lift for six to 10 reps on a 45-degree dumbbell incline press. Upon failure, rest 15 seconds and reduce the incline to 25 or 30 degrees, lifting the dumbbells to failure. Finally, on the third and last set, after resting 15 seconds and reducing the incline to 10 or 15 degrees, lift the dumbbells to failure.