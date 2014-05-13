7 Reasons Your Pecs are Flat

While the bench press can certainly be your ticket to a Schwarzenegger-like chest, what many trainees fail to realize is that it is not as simple as lying on a bench, unracking the bar, and pushing it from point A to B. In order to properly and forcefully engage the pec-fibers, proper body positioning, range of motion, and performance technique must be meticulously adhered to. When you lose your form, your chest won't build the shape and mass that you want it to. Check out our gallery to find out what mistakes to avoid in order for your pecs to reach their peak.