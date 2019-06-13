The Pain-Free Chest Exercise Your Workout Needs

We have little doubt that you’ve done a set (or a hundred) of dumbbell flyes before and have probably heard of the floor press, too. Both are basic chest moves. The former is meant to stretch your muscle fibers and exhaust the pecs, while the latter move limits your range of motion so you can use heavier weight.

Well, trainer and owner of Iron House Designs, Jim Ryno, has gone ahead and combined the moves to bring you a unique variation of the flye—the one-arm floor chest flye.

You’ll be able to better focus on one side of your chest by doing the flye unilaterally, and lying on the floor will allow you to use a heavier bell for a greater muscular overload. (Also, it’ll spare your shoulder joint, since you won’t be able to extend the joint past the 90-degree mark, which can be dangerous.)

Give these a try with light weight before your workout to warm up your shoulders and chest, or end your training session with four sets of 10 reps each to finish off your chest.

How to Do the One-Arm Floor Chest Flye