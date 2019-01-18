10 Body-Weight Moves for Big Men

Big guys—we’re talking over 6'2" and 225 pounds—struggle more than a small dude during any workout. Why? Their longer levers make it more difficult to go through any range of motion for all exercises. It’s a fact, and an important one to consider when designing a program, since doing 10 to 15 reps is a lot more demanding for a Jolly Green Giant than for a 5'7" 160-pounder.

Yes, being on the bigger side puts you at a huge disadvantage from a performance standpoint, as you’ll need more rest and shorter sets with less weight. You should, however, also look at your size as a way to take your workouts up a notch—especially for body-weight training. The reason being: Big men can make their bodies work harder. The 10 moves below are a great place to start. Each exercise targets multiple muscles and has you fight gravity to maintain position. You’ll definitely be humbled but even bigger and better conditioned because of it.