9 Plyometric Exercises to Burn Fat Fast

So you’re trying to lose a little weight? Maybe it’s time to step off the treadmill and try plyometric exercises.

Explosive and challenging, plyometrics can rev up your body’s metabolism not only as you’re doing them, but also well after you’re finish. (Read more about why plyometric workouts are so effective for fat-burning and total-body fitness.)

Because these moves are so powerful, however, make sure you start slow—just once or twice a week for a few weeks, until your body learns to cope with the stress.

“You don't want to take on too much too soon,” says New York City-based trainer Steve Feinberg, a conditioning coach for pro and amateur fighters, creator of Speedball Fitness, and co-inventor of the SpeedBALL and HIPBOX.

Also: Warm up thoroughly before doing plyometrics, says Chicago-based trainer Michele Sotak, C.P.T.—and try to prioritize your exercise surface.