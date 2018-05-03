MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Biceps

There’s nothing like a biceps workout to get you in the muscle-building zone—and with this compact, circuit-style workout, you’ll get an epic pump in less than half an hour.

Pete Williams, C.P.T. thumbnail by CPT
MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty
The biceps are essential for almost every move in the weight room. And if you’re like most lifters, you know there’s nothing better than a solid dumbbell biceps workout—especially one you can do in half an hour or less.

Sure, advocates of functional movement training tend to stress that biceps workouts could be better spent on compound moves that hit more areas at once.

There’s some truth to that. But there’s still nothing like a bicep-focused workout to produce the massive arms you want. And while cable machines, barbells and chin-ups can play a role in building sleeve-bursting, high-profile beach muscles, nothing beats dumbbells when it comes to delivering biceps results.

But don’t be that guy who does a set of biceps curls and then spends two minutes looking at a phone before attempting a second set. No, it’s time to condense your workout and get a serious pump—in just half an hour.

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Biceps Workout: How It Works

In this 30-minute dumbbell workout to build your biceps, we’ll hammer through these seven moves in a circuit. You’ll notice the exercises alternate between pushing and pulling movements, so we can produce maximum results with minimal time. Do four rounds of the circuit in total. Do not rest between exercises, and rest only briefly between sets.

Pete Williams is a NASM certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

Per Bernal
1. Dumbbell Biceps Curl

Why it works: This is a classic—and a staple of any biceps workout. But make sure you’re doing it with strict form, or you’re wasting your time.

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and biceps at your sides. Keeping your elbows still, lift the dumbbells to your shoulders as you rotate your palms to the ceiling. Squeeze your biceps at the top. Keep your back still and your abs tight, and make sure you don’t rock back and forth as you lift the dumbbells. Return to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

James Michelfelder
2. Farmer’s Carry, Racked Position

Why it works: The traditional farmer’s carry is an effective full-body move that also challenges endurance as you increase distance carried. By carrying the dumbbells in a racked position (heads of dumbbells at shoulder level), we isolate the biceps.

How to do it: Carrying the dumbbells in a racked position, walk for 30 seconds—15 seconds out and back, or in a loop around the gym.

Prescription: 30 sec. of walking

Pavel Ythjall
3. Hammer Curl

Why it works: The neutral grip targets the forearms but also hits the biceps.

How to do it: Standing with feet shoulder-width apart, hold a set of dumbbells with a neutral grip so your hands face each other. Curl the dumbbells to shoulder height, keeping hands facing each other. Pause at the top of the lift, squeezing the biceps, and then lower to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

James Michelfelder / M+F Magazine
4. Renegade Row

Why it works: This simple yet challenging move hits your biceps, back, shoulders, and triceps.

How to do it: Start in the top position of a pushup with your hands on dumbbells shoulder-width apart. Row one dumbbell toward the side of your body while balancing on the opposite hand and feet. Pause for one second at the top and return the weight slowly to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

Jay Sullivan / M+F Magazine
5. Split Dumbbell Curl to Press

Why it works: It isolates the biceps while also targeting the shoulder and overall core strength.

How to do it: Stand holding dumbbells at your sides and resting your front foot on a bench at mid-thigh height. Perform a biceps curl, then press the weight over your head. Do 10 reps then put the opposite foot on the step for your next set.

Prescription: 10 reps

6. Dumbbell Row

Why it works: Yes, the row is traditionally considered more of a back and shoulder exercise. But rows also target the biceps, and by placing this move between two curl exercises, you can do more work without as much rest.

How to do it: Place a dumbbell on either side of a flat bench. Place your left leg on the bench, bending forward from the waist until your upper body is parallel to the floor. Place your left hand on the other end of the bench for support. Grab the dumbbell off the floor with your right hand hold while keeping your back straight. Lower to the floor. Do 10 reps and switch sides.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

Edgar Artiga
7. Incline Bench Biceps Curl

Why it works: The incline further isolates the biceps, adding to the degree of difficulty of a standing biceps curl.

How to do it: Sit on a 45-degree bench, holding dumbbells with your palms facing in. Keeping your elbows still, lift the dumbbells to your shoulders as you rotate your palms to the ceiling. Return to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

