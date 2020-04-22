The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Muscle

This dumbbell workout offers a wide range of advantages over other equipment workouts just because it’s so versatile. Yes, we all know barbells are great. After all, there’s nothing like loading up a bunch of iron and conquering a new deadlift personal record. But when push comes to press, you can do a lot more with a dumbbell. They don’t need much space, and you can find them anywhere, from the dinkiest hotel fitness center to your uncle’s garage.

With just a few pairs of these popular free-weights, this dumbbell workout routine will hit the major muscle groups in your body, and in only 30 minutes a day.

WHY IT WORKS

Dumbbells allow you to train one side of your body at a time, which is great for curing any strength imbalances you’ve developed. And because each limb moves independently, your core has to brace harder to prevent you from tipping to one side. Hello, six-pack!

DIRECTIONS

Frequency: Do this workout three times per week, in the following sequence, resting at least a day between each session.

Time Needed: 30 minutes

How to Do It: Perform as straight sets, completing all the prescribed sets for one exercise before moving on to the next. On all one-handed (or one-legged) moves, repeat with opposite limb. That’s one set.

Sequence: