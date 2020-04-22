This dumbbell workout offers a wide range of advantages over other equipment workouts just because it’s so versatile. Yes, we all know barbells are great. After all, there’s nothing like loading up a bunch of iron and conquering a new deadlift personal record. But when push comes to press, you can do a lot more with a dumbbell. They don’t need much space, and you can find them anywhere, from the dinkiest hotel fitness center to your uncle’s garage.

With just a few pairs of these popular free-weights, this dumbbell workout routine will hit the major muscle groups in your body, and in only 30 minutes a day.

WHY IT WORKS

Dumbbells allow you to train one side of your body at a time, which is great for curing any strength imbalances you’ve developed. And because each limb moves independently, your core has to brace harder to prevent you from tipping to one side. Hello, six-pack!

DIRECTIONS

Frequency: Do this workout three times per week, in the following sequence, resting at least a day between each session.

Time Needed: 30 minutes

How to Do It: Perform as straight sets, completing all the prescribed sets for one exercise before moving on to the next. On all one-handed (or one-legged) moves, repeat with opposite limb. That’s one set.

Sequence:

  1. Floor Press
  2. Renegade Row
  3. Goblet Squat
  4. Single-Leg Deadlift
  5. One-Arm Push Press
  6. One-Arm Bentover Row
  7. One-Arm Swing
  8. Get Up Situp
The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Muscle

Floor Press

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

Lie on your back. Allow your triceps to rest on the floor with your elbows close to your sides and wrists facing each other. Press the weights straight up.

One-Arm Bent-Over Row

Sets:

Reps: 15 (each side)

Hold a dumbbell in one hand and step forward with the opposite leg. Bend at the hips until your torso is approximately 45 degrees to the floor. Row the weight to your side.

Dumbbell Get up

Sets:

Reps: 5 (each side)

Lie on your back on the floor, squeezing a dumbbell between your feet and holding another one over your chest. Keeping the tension in your legs, perform a situp, moving the weight directly overhead.

Renegade Row

Sets:

Reps: 10 (each side)

With a dumbbell in each hand, get into pushup position with your feet wide. Shift your weight to your left side and row the right-hand dumbbell to your side. Repeat on the opposite side.

Goblet Squat

Sets:

Reps: 15

Hold dumbbell by one of the weighted ends with both hands and stand with your feet wide apart and pointed 45 degrees outward. Hold the weight at chest level. With your back in its natural arch, squat as deeply as you can.

One-Arm Push Press

Sets:

Reps: 15 (each side)

Hold dumbbell in one hand at shoulder level with your palm facing forward. Bend your knees to gather momentum and then explosively press the weight straight overhead.

Single-Leg Deadlift

Sets:

Reps: 8 (each side)

Place two dumbbells on the floor in front of you and stand on one leg with the other pointing behind you. Pick up each weight, then extend your hips to stand straight up on the support leg.

One-Arm Swing

Sets: 3-5

Reps: 15-20 (each side)

With a dumbbell in one hand, get into an athletic stance, with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Bend your hips and knees. Let the weight hang between your legs. Explosively extend your hips and knees to swing the weight up to eye level.

