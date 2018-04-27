5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do in the Park

Even if you don't have access to a CrossFit gym, you can still get your swole on at a local park. Hell, you can do most of these just about anywhere—that’s the whole idea. They require virtually zero equipment, except maybe a bench (which can easily be substituted with a high curb, a solid crate/box, or even a big, flat rock).

The following bodyweight workouts are designed to be high-intensity, so expect to feel the burn, and make sure to warm up beforehand (perhaps with a nice jog through the park).