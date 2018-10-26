The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Yes, its time to improve your conditioning and reduce your body fat with a intense battle rope workout. With summer just around the corner people will be scrambling to the gyms once they open… if they open.
Hopefully things will get back to normal and we will be on the beach flexing our home made bodies just make sure that your arms haven’t deflated with this intense workout.
Give this battle rope workout a go at the end of your weight training to prevent fatigue beforehand.
For one, you’ll be a hell of a lot more conditioned—in terms of general cardio and in your arms and shoulders—by working with battle ropes. Also, the series of unique moves listed below will tax both your upper and lower body in a variety of ways.
|Battle Rope Workout
|Exercise
|Time On
|Time Off
|Dirty Bird
|15 Sec.
|15 Sec.
|Reverse Lunge W/ Small Waves
|15 Sec.
|15 Sec.
|Reverse Slam
|15 Sec.
|15 Sec.
|Side-to-Side Slam
|15 Sec.
|15 Sec.