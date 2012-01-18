The 10 Best Movie Physiques of All Time
For the fitness enthusiast, it’s a great time to be alive. We’re at the peak of the industry’s information age, with purportedly new training techniques cropping up everywhere we look. this is good. What’s not so good, however, is when people take these techniques into the gym and use them the wrong way. Plyometric exercises sit at the very top of this list. so, to help you get started with box jumps the right way—and to develop explosive power quickly—follow these guidelines.
Here’s how to incorporate box jumps into your lower-body training days:
Box jumps are a compound, multi-joint exercise. As with exercises like the bench press and squat, when you’re working at 90% of your one-rep max, you won’t be able to perform three sets of 10 at this intensity.
When training for explosive power, perform box jumps at a very challenging height for sets of 1–3 reps.
This is an all-out-effort move, so recover fully between sets, the same way you would when speed training or squatting for maximal strength.
|Lower Body Plyometric Workout
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Box Jump (80–90%)
|6
|3
|60-90 sec
|Back Squat
|5
|5
|2-3 min
|Glute-Ham Raise
|3
|10
|60 sec
|Romanian Deadlift
|3
|12
|60 sec
|Incline Sit-Ups
|3
|15
|45 sec