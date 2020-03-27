The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Research has proven that lifting within the eight- to 12-rep range is best for muscle growth, but it’s not the only way to grow. In fact, if you stick with it too long your gains will likely stall. Translation: Don’t be too predictable.
Besides, higher and lower reps have advantages, too. Higher reps maximize blood volumization and stamina. Lower reps are best for boosting strength. And both can generate growth.
For this reason, the best strategy is likely a mixture of rep ranges. Alternating between high and low reps is going to throw out the middle, temporarily, and focus only on the high (15 to 30) and the low (four to seven).
First, here’s a quick primer on the high-low rep philosophy:
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Front Lat Pulldown
|4
|15, 6, 15, 6
|T-bar Row -superset with-
|3
|4-6
|Low Cable Row
|3
|20
|Dumbbell Row
|3
|4-6
|Stiff-arm Pulldown
|3
|30
Now let’s analyze the three distinct ways you can incorporate high-low in your routine.
