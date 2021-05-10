28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Marine Corps vet Aaron Marks designed a brutal leg day workout in a previous Military Monday installment. Now, Marks has targeted your arms. The below routine combines a tried-and-true supersets, high volume, and a varied selection of biceps and triceps exercises to deliver a huge pump and a bigger pair of pipes.
Featured Trainer: Aaron Marks is a Marine Corps veteran who served four years as a machine gunner with 2nd BN, 8th Marines in Camp Lejeune, NC. Now living in Portland, OR, he’s also a programming adviser and athlete for Hard to Kill Fitness and a full-time member of the Bravo Sierra team.
Equipment Needed: Barbell, dumbbells, weight plate, cables, bench; if you don’t have a gym, this workout can also be done using resistance bands and heavy items at home (weighted backpack, a heavy rock, etc.).
Time Commitment: Around 45 minutes.
Workout Overview: There’s no better training technique on arm day than the classic superset, in which you perform two exercises back-to-back without resting. Because they’re opposing muscle groups, biceps and triceps are perfect for supersetting — when one is getting trained, the other is resting. This minimizes rest time, allowing you to get more work done in less time.
Marks’ workout consists exclusively of supersets – four pairings, eight exercises, totaling 16 to 20 sets each for biceps and triceps. Such high volume, combined with 10-rep and “to failure” sets, makes this a true muscle-building arm routine.
“This diverse and tactfully-designed arm workout won’t take you long, but rest assured you’re guaranteed to have a rewarding pump when you’re done,” says Marks. “What’s great about this workout is that you can complete it using dumbbells, a plate, or even resistance bands if you don’t have access to a gym. Whether you’re in a gym or your living room, you don’t need much to get it done.”
Warmup: Do five to 10 minutes of light cardio, followed by dynamic stretching for the upper body, before completing the following routine.
|The Workout
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Barbell Curl
|4-6
|10
|
|4-6
|To Failure
|Hammer Curl
|4-6
|10
|
|4-6
|To Failure
|Seated Dumbbell Curl
|4-6
|10
|
|4-6
|To Failure
|Straight-Bar Pushdown
|4-6
|10
|
|4-6
|10
Rest Periods: Within supersets, don’t rest between the first and second exercise. After the second exercise in the superset, rest 60 to 75 seconds.