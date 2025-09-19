Sam Sulek is currently cutting weight as he eyes up his first IFBB Pro show and, in a recent YouTube vlog, explained how eating less calories means having greater consideration for recovery on leg day.

“A touch of calves, but quads is gonna be the primary component,” explained Sulek as he introduced his latest workout, noting that he needs to consider each exercise to maximize performance while leaning out. “I’m not gonna squat like a behemoth,” he explained. “I’m gonna chill out with my heavy pressing, because my recoverability for my knees is like up to level ten when I’m eating a crazy amount of food in an off-season. Dieting down, a little bit less so, right?” Still, Sulek made his intent to “blow up” his quads clear as he got down to business and undertook this monster session.

Sam Sulek’s Quad Thrashing Workout

Leg Extensions: 9 Sets, 5 Reps on each leg

Seated Hip Press Machine: 3 sets, 28 reps, 11 reps, 13 reps

Double Leg Extensions superset with Sissy Squats: 2 sets toward failure

Workout Breakdown

“So, these are gonna be a little more burning focused,” explained Sulek, starting his workout with leg extensions. The social media star’s goal here was to focus on pausing at the top of the lift and getting as much stretch as possible. He also took a unilateral approach to make the reps more taxing while making sure his strength is balanced. Sulek pointed out that each leg gets more of a break by using each limb separately, making it a great way to warmup. Still, the IFBB Pro worked to failure, completing his sets with partial reps towards the end. “There’s no quad squeeze from a press or a squat that’s gonna match the squeeze and burn you can get on an extension,” advised the bodybuilder.

With his quads now pumped, Sulek sauntered over to the seated hip press machine to tax his hip flexors, glutes, quads, and hamstrings. The bodybuilder used ascending weights with each set to really work those muscle groups for the first two sets, and then dropped to seven plates from eight, for his last set. Now suitably spent, Sulek took a few seconds to catch his breath before deciding, “let’s go back to some leg extensions.”

For his finisher, Sulek utilized double leg extensions and superset them with sissy squats. He went heavy with the first set, hitting 4 extensions before performing 9 squats. Then, in his second set, Sulek opted to go lighter and bring in some paused reps. He did seven extensions in this set, pausing halfway up the lift to maximize time under tension. The big man gave it all he had with a few more quick-fire reps before calling it a day with nine more sissy squats. The sissy squat is another quad thrasher, but it also improves knee and ankle stability. With speculation that Sulek may enter the 2026 Arnold Classic next March or a show even closer, the fast-rising bodybuilding star leaves it all in the gym as he makes gains for greatness.

