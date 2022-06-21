The summer is supposed be all about showing off the cuts and being as lean as possible. Two experts that know a lot about both are Don Saladino and Frank Sepe. That’s why they host the online workout show known as “Sleeveless.” Recently, they showcased a high rep chest and bicep workout that involved well over 700 total reps.

As they went through the workout, Saladino reminded the viewers that it was ok if you didn’t hit a certain rep goal. As long as your muscles were taxed properly and you didn’t get injured, the set was productive.

“God did not invent four sets of ten, kids,” said the M&F cover model. It’s tension, and it’s fatigue, OK?”

Sepe also advised that quality was more important than quantity. Making the most out of the next rep was more important than how much weight you used.

“It’s all about the squeeze and contraction.” the other M&F cover model said before starting a set of Incline Machine Presses. “The formula for greatness is consistency and hard work.”

Both men opted to go with a high rep approach instead of using extremely heavy weight, and they felt the workout was a successful one. If you want to try it for yourself, check out the list of exercises below.

Standing Cable Flye and Pushups – 10 Rounds of 20 and 10 reps

– 10 Rounds of 20 and 10 reps Dumbbell Pullover and Single Dumbbell Chest Press – 5 supersets of 10 reps each

– 5 supersets of 10 reps each Incline Machine Press – 5 sets of 30, 20, 10, 5, 5 reps, 1 light set to failure

– 5 sets of 30, 20, 10, 5, 5 reps, 1 light set to failure Dips – 4 sets of 10 reps

– 4 sets of 10 reps Single Arm High Cable Curl – 5 sets of 10 reps

– 5 sets of 10 reps Hammer Incline Dumbbell Curl – 5 sets of 10 reps

– 5 sets of 10 reps Machine Preacher Curl – 5 sets of 10-15 reps

Make sure you watch this video in its entirety to learn and apply all the tips from the Sleeveless duo, and they're tributes to George Michael is worthy of your attention as well.