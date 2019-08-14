Workout Routines

Vegan Athlete Marco Laterza's Hardcore Workouts

Work on crafting lean muscle and upping your strength with this workout from vegan fitness influencer Marco Laterza.

Marco Laterza
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
If you still believe that you can’t build serious muscle on a plant-based diet, you haven’t been keeping up with Marco Laterza. Born in Switzerland, this vegan fitness phenom is proof that plates of dry chicken and heaps of grilled (and potentially artery-clogging) steaks aren’t the only nutritional keys to a sculpted physique. He adopted the vegan lifestyle a few years back to combat digestive issues, and despite filling up on tofu and quinoa nowadays, Laterza is still every ounce the specimen he was back in his carnivore period, as you can see above.

You can’t just slap some tempeh on the stove in the hopes of becoming a fitness model, though. In large part, Laterza’s success is still rooted in a strict workout program designed for efficiency and function. It may look simple, but the results are pretty clear—it works. Read on to see how this fit vegan built his world-class body.

Singing the Praises of Vegansim

Some studies suggest vegetarians and vegans have poorer health, but the majority of research shows that folks who avoid meat have a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and type-2 diabetes, plus have a longer life span. A recent, large study in The Lancet found that people who cut carbs and upped their animal intake had a higher mortality rate than those who eat more plant-based foods.

And despite the bad rap of plant protein, 2017 research in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports that as long as men and women were getting at least the recommended daily allowance of protein (0.8g per kilogram of body weight), carnivores and omnivores had about the same muscle mass and strength.

Research also found that among endurance athletes, fueling with plants or animals led to pretty much the same body composition.

Marco's Program

Exercise 1

Barbell Back Squat You'll need: Barbell How to
The M&amp;F 2019 Summer Shred thumbnail
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest
Take a 30-second rest before starting next exercise.

Exercise 2

Barbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Floor Press You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Floor Press thumbnail
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest
Take a 30-second rest before starting next exercise.

Exercise 4

Barbell Bentover Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Row thumbnail
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Walking Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 per leg reps
-- rest
Perform with an olympic bar if possible. Take a 30-second rest before starting next exercise.

Exercise 6

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Perform with a pronated grip. Take a 30-second rest before starting next exercise.

Exercise 8

Incline Dumbbell Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Press thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 9

Ring Dips
Ring Dip thumbnail
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest
Take a 30-second rest before starting next exercise.

Exercise 10

Zottman Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Abs Circuit

Exercise 1

Ab Rollout You'll need: Ab Wheel How to
Ab Rollout thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Plank with Alternating Leg Raise How to
One-leg plank thumbnail
3 sets
90-20 sec. reps
-- rest
