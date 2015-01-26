The Workout Plan to Build Your ‘V’ Taper

1. Build Your “V”

Suits have changed over the years, but they always strive to achieve one goal: to make the wearer’s shoulders look wider than his waist. The V-shape the lapels form is meant to accentuate the way a well-built man’s upper body tapers, projecting a virile look. Now, you could spend big money getting your suits custom-tailored to achieve this effect—or you could invest a few weeks building the muscles that make your clothes fit well naturally. We’re about to show you how.

How It Works

The V-taper is mainly achieved by widening the lats and adding density to the shoulders, which you can do with chinup variations and lateral raises. But to maximize your look in a suit, you have to be aware of not only which muscles to build but also which to ease up on. Thick arms can throw off the fit of the suit, and big quads can cause the pant legs to bunch near the crotch. The answer isn’t to neglect these muscles but just not to isolate them—training them with lifts that work them in conjunction with other muscles leads to more balanced size gains, so you’ll let presses, chinups, and squats train the triceps, biceps, and legs while they offer residual benefits to the shoulders and back.

Directions

Perform each workout (Day I, II, and III) once per week, resting a day between each session. Exercises that are marked “A” and “B” are supersets: Complete one set for each in turn without rest in between. Afterward, rest as prescribed. Repeat until all the assigned sets are completed.SEE ALSO: Upper Body Strength Training Workout >>