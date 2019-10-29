7 Reverse Diet

If you’ve ever entered a long cut you know that by the time you’re done you’re ready to eat a house and more. Whenever we push our bodies past our bodyfat set points (getting to new bodyfat lows), your body responds by increasing the hunger feeling. The best thing you can do after finishing your fat loss phase is to slowly build your metabolism back up. Let’s say, for example, at the end of your cut you’re taking in 220g of protein, 150g of carbs, and 45g of fat, these are the numbers that it takes to maintain your current physique’s look.

If you add 10 percent to your carbs and fat every week or week and half, within a couple of months your macro numbers would look something like this: 220g protein, 350g carbs, and 70g fat. By slowly adding the calories back in, we allow for your body to adjust to each new calorie level. It is not uncommon for bodybuilders to maintain their contest shape while doing this. In addition to the benefit you also improve your metabolic capacity and your ability to handle more macros.