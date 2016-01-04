The 16 Biggest New Year's Resolution Mistakes to Avoid

How many resolutions have you made that you actually kept? Probably not too many, considering only about 8% of people actually keep their New Year's resolutions. But why is this? Are New Year's resolutions really that hard to stick to?

They don't have to be, so make this year different. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, so let’s get to the root of the problem and find out what's causing you to not follow through on your goals.

Click through for some of the most common causes of failed New Year's resolutions.