The 16 Biggest New Year's Resolution Mistakes to Avoid

Dodge these fitness pitfalls to keep your goals in focus.

How many resolutions have you made that you actually kept? Probably not too many, considering only about 8% of people actually keep their New Year's resolutions. But why is this? Are New Year's resolutions really that hard to stick to?

They don't have to be, so make this year different. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, so let’s get to the root of the problem and find out what's causing you to not follow through on your goals.

Click through for some of the most common causes of failed New Year's resolutions. 

16. Hanging With the Wrong Crowd

If you want to fly with eagles you need to get out of the chicken coop. Surrounding yourself with people who want to achieve similar goals to yours will push you to the next level.  If my goal were to become a better powerlifter it wouldn’t make sense for me to hang around with people who lifted less than me. You would want to put yourself around guys who are twice as strong as you and know how to be a good workout partner. If you did that you would reach your goal that much faster.  

 

15. Not Rewarding Yourself

Celebrate the little victories; never forget how far you have come. Not stopping to realize what you have accomplished can leave you feeling disappointed. It will also keep you motivated to keep moving forward.

14. Ignoring Nutrition

Eighty percent of your results will come from your diet. Whatever your resolution maybe taking a more serious approach with your eating can take your physique to the next level. You should always be striving to hit your macros and never find yourself eating aimlessly. Eat to live not live to eat.

13. Not Asking for Help

It is ok to ask for help, especially if you are getting help from a trainer or online coach. Having someone develop a plan for you may help you second-guess yourself. Sometimes it is easier to just execute a plan drawn up for you then trying to make your own. A good trainer can help you overcome your doubts and break any plateau you may come across.

12. Leaving out the Details

Setting good detailed goals is one thing but trying not to overlook anything is another. A lot goes into setting a goal and doing what it takes to accomplish that goal. Do not overlook the minor details that come with achieving what you are setting out to do. Do all the necessary research needed and leave no stone unturned.

11. Skipping Deadlines

Setting deadlines and end dates give you that sense of urgency. That sense of urgency can be that push you need. If you give yourself an undetermined amount of time to accomplish something more then likely you will procrastinate along the way. When you have a deadline you force yourself to do things you may not normally do.

10. Fearing Failure

It is ok to fail; failure is sometimes a good thing. When we fail at things it becomes a powerful learning experiment. When Thomas Edison created the light bulb it took him over 1,000 times to perfect it. Thomas Edison said I did not fail 1,000 times creating the light bulb, the light bulb was created in 1,000 steps.

 

9. Not Tracking Results

I am a big advocate for using a workout and food journal. These two important tools are extremely important to anyone who wants to get results. When you write all the details of your workout and your food intake it makes it easy to see mistakes you maybe making or will allow you to see what is getting you results. Your body is your own science experiment and your journals are your lab reports. Without keeping these journals how will you know if what you are doing is truly working or not.

8. Being Impatient

This one goes hand in hand with not setting clear and distinct goals, but rushing the process is a sure fire way to set yourself up for failure. Let's face it, everybody wants a quick fix and to get results overnight. The problem is that the results don't last. For long lasting results you need to take your time and go through every step of the journey. Think about this, how many people do you know who drop 30 to 40 pounds in a month? I am sure you know of at least a couple of people. Well that may sound great but how many of those people actually managed to keep those 30-40lbs off? Taking your time and spreading that weight loss over a year will lead to more gradual permanent weight loss. You will adopt more lifestyle techniques doing it that way as opposed to suffering for a month.

7. Overthinking It

Talk is cheap, start doing more! Do not be one of those people who just say, "I am going to do this, or I am going to do that". Be about it; start taking more action, if you set a goal to gain muscle well then make sure you actually get to the gym. Goals aren’t achieved on hopes and dreams.

6. Not Using a Buddy

It's one thing to set a goal but another thing to follow through. Most people fail because they do not have someone to be accountable too. This is why people hire trainers and online coaches, its not that they do not know how to exercise they just need someone to be on top of them pushing them to the next level.

5. Setting Oversized Goals

I always urge all my clients to break down their main goal into smaller mini goals. Doing this will help keep you motivated and persist to your final goal. If you set a goal to lose 4lbs of fat per month, then I would break that down to making sure you lose 1lb per week. Smaller more achievable goals will make the overall process more fun because you can hit these milestones a lot faster.

 

4. Being Inconsistent

I have to be honest I hate New Year's resolutions. It causes people to set huge goals for themselves and never hit them. If you have an issue you want to change, or a goal you want to achieve you need to begin now! No time like the present to make a change. Waiting until a certain date will not make the process easier or give you more willpower. Start now and get it done.

3. Not Staying Focused

I do not like when people set multiple goals. "I want to bring up my chest/ back/ calves and arms" is too much to take on at once. You need to

F- Follow

O- One

C- Course

U- Until

S- Successful

If you goal is to bring up body parts you need to break up that goal into mini goals. Maybe choose a bodypart a month and put all your focus into in. When your mind is wandering around from goal to goal you actually get less done.

2. Setting Unrealistic Goals

I’ve heard some crazy resolutions like, "I want to lose 40 pounds of fat in a month." Setting unrealistic goals can leave you feeling very frustrated when you cannot achieve them. While it is good to set big goals I recommend breaking them down into smaller achievable goals.  A better example would be: "I want to lose four pounds of fat per month for 10 months." Four pounds per month is much more achievable and a lot easier to take on. Set yourself up for success not failure.

1. Setting Unclear Goals

Most people set goals that are not specific. The number one resolution is "I want to lose weight". Problem is that is to general and not specific enough. Losing weight can mean loosing 1lb or 20lbs. Set specific goal that are zeroed in to exactly what you want. A good example would be "I want to lose 20lbs by June 1st. The more definite the better chance you will have to achieve it.

