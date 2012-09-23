25 Tips to Help You Build Muscle and Get Stronger

Tips 1-3

1. Go heavy, then light: Train with heavy loads one month, using sets of four to six reps. The next month, go lighter and stay in the 10–12 rep range. The heavy training allows your body to make even faster gains during the lighter weeks.

2. Throw a medicine ball: Hold an 8 to 10-pounder and throw it hard into a wall a few feet in front of you. As if you were passing a basketball down the court. You can also reach overhead with the ball and then slam it hard to the floor. Do three sets of five reps. Explosive exercises fire up the central nervous system, helping you recruit more muscle fibers on lifts.

3. Train delts to shrink your waist: Want to look leaner without dieting? Develop the taper from your shoulders to your waist with this shoulder shocker: Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Now perform a lateral raise with your left arm. Keep your arm held up while you do a lateral raise with the right arm. Lower the right arm a quarter of the way down, raise it back up, then lower it all the way. Perform 10 reps like this. Rest three minutes, then switch arms. Perform one set first thing during your workout twice a week for four weeks.